Houthis building advanced ballistic missiles with Chinese components – report

Iranian-backed Houthis are using Chinese-supplied components to build advanced, precision-guided ballistic missiles capable of hitting Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi terrorists are attempting to manufacture advanced ballistic missiles using components supplied by a Chinese company, potentially giving the group the ability to independently produce precision-guided weapons capable of striking targets throughout Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to a new investigation.

The findings, published Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal, indicate that the Houthis have acquired specialized equipment and materials needed to manufacture a version of Iran’s Kheibar Shekan ballistic missile, a sophisticated weapon with a potential range of approximately 1,200 miles (1,930 kilometers).

The investigation, based on research conducted by the UK-based Conflict Armament Research organization, identified Chinese-manufactured components intended for the Houthi missile program, including heat-resistant shielding, missile fins, precision-engineered metal structures and specialized testing equipment.

Shipping documents reportedly traced the components to a Chinese precision-metal manufacturer whose identity has not been publicly disclosed.

The findings suggest that the Houthis are seeking to reduce their dependence on complete weapons systems supplied by Iran, instead developing the capability to manufacture increasingly sophisticated missiles inside Yemen.

However, researchers have not established whether the group has successfully produced a fully operational version of the Iranian missile.

Fabian Hinz, a weapons specialist with Conflict Armament Research, cautioned that the acquisition of advanced components does not necessarily demonstrate successful production.

“There is a possibility that they are already manufacturing,” Hinz said, while acknowledging that the group’s efforts might not yet be successful.

The Kheibar Shekan, first unveiled by Iran in 2022, is designed to penetrate sophisticated air defense systems through high-speed maneuvering. Its detachable warhead can alter its trajectory during the final phase of flight, complicating interception attempts.

Iran has employed the missile against American military installations during its recent confrontations with the US, demonstrating the weapon’s ability to threaten heavily defended targets.

Successful Houthi production of a comparable missile would represent a significant expansion of the organization’s independent military capabilities.

The group has traditionally relied on Iranian weapons shipments, technical assistance and support from Hezbollah. However, years of conflict and international efforts to intercept weapons deliveries have encouraged the Houthis to establish their own manufacturing facilities and develop alternative procurement networks.

Middle East security analyst Mohammed al-Basha said the organization has expanded its domestic production capabilities, incorporated artificial intelligence into missile and drone development, and established relationships with international suppliers and regional smuggling organizations.

The latest findings reinforce longstanding American concerns about Chinese companies supplying technology and materials used in Houthi weapons production.

In October 2024, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on several Chinese companies accused of facilitating the movement of military and dual-use equipment to Yemen.

Among the companies sanctioned were Shenzhen Jinghon Electronics Limited and Shenzhen Rion Technology Co., Ltd., which American authorities accused of supplying components used in Houthi missile and drone programs.

Shenzhen Rion was specifically accused of shipping hundreds of sophisticated components used in missile guidance systems.

The companies identified in those earlier sanctions have not been publicly linked to the manufacturer implicated in the latest investigation.

Michael Knights, a defense analyst at Horizon Engage, argued that the continuing flow of Chinese technology to the Houthis demonstrated Beijing’s failure to prevent sensitive exports from reaching armed organizations.

He said China had “neither the will nor the means” to control where its dual-use technologies ultimately ended up.

Chinese officials have repeatedly rejected allegations that their country supplies weapons to Iran or other participants in Middle Eastern conflicts.

China’s ambassador to Israel, Xiao Junzheng, denied such accusations in a May interview.

“We never sell weapons or provide ammunition to countries at war or to conflict zones,” Xiao said.

The newly identified components do not, by themselves, establish that the Chinese government authorized their transfer or that their manufacturer knew their intended destination.

The revelations come amid a major escalation in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

A Houthi missile attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Saturday killed 13 people and wounded hundreds, while additional strikes have targeted Saudi energy infrastructure and other strategic facilities.

On Tuesday, a missile struck an administrative building at Saudi Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran, causing damage and a fire but no reported casualties.

The Houthis subsequently threatened further attacks against Saudi airports and oil facilities, prompting concerns about an expanding regional confrontation.

Saudi Arabia has responded with strikes against Houthi positions and infrastructure in Yemen, as its military attempts to contain the group’s increasingly sophisticated missile and drone arsenal.

The latest disclosures also carry implications for Israel, which has repeatedly faced long-range Houthi missile and drone attacks since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.