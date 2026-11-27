Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during the closing ceremony of the 'European Day of Languages' at the Cervantes Institute, September 25, 2023, in Madrid. (Shutterstock)

A new Spanish government could repeal Sánchez’s arms embargo, deepen U.S. military coordination in the Mediterranean and push the EU away from automatically isolating Israel.

By Amine Ayoub, Middle East Forum

Pedro Sánchez is fighting a difficult political battle. On November 29, Spaniards vote in a snap election, with polling averages putting the conservative Popular Party ahead and several final surveys projecting a parliamentary majority for the right-wing bloc.

Housing protests, two major rail disasters, corruption investigations involving people close to the prime minister and his political circle and a summer migrant surge into Ceuta have eroded the fragile minority coalitions that sustained him for years.

A victory for Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s Popular Party, almost certainly dependent on the far-right VOX, would recalibrate Spanish foreign policy in ways that matter for Jerusalem, Washington, and the Western Mediterranean.

According to the November 24 EL PAÍS polling average, the Popular Party stands at 31.5 percent, the Socialists at 29 percent and VOX at 17.9 percent, pointing to a potential right-wing majority even as the gap has narrowed and the Socialists retain a meaningful chance of finishing first in some models.

The arithmetic of the election matters as much as the headline result. Spain’s proportional system distributes seats across provinces, so a national polling lead does not translate mechanically into a parliamentary majority.

The right’s advantage depends on how votes are distributed and whether smaller parties clear the thresholds needed to win representation.

A combined PP-VOX vote share could produce a workable majority, but the final seat count will determine whether Feijóo can govern alone, negotiate a coalition agreement or rely on support from outside the cabinet.

That distinction will shape how quickly any foreign policy changes can be made.

The immediate trigger was housing. On October 2, parliament rejected two emergency housing decrees introduced amid mounting protests over affordability and housing security, following the eviction of an 87-year-old woman.

The first measure, aimed at protecting the social function of housing and expanding affordable supply, failed by 178 votes to 172.

A second decree designed to strengthen rental-contract protections was defeated by 184 votes to 166.

Sánchez called the early election on October 5. Young activists occupied Madrid’s Puerta del Sol for weeks. On November 11, Spain experienced its first general strike jointly called by the country’s two largest unions in 14 years.

The successive parliamentary defeats exposed the limits of a minority government that had long relied on shifting regional alliances to pass legislation.

Migration added another layer of pressure. On July 30 and 31, an extraordinary wave of approximately 72,000 people crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, mostly by swimming around the border barriers.

Within 72 hours, more than 63,000 had returned to Morocco, following cooperation between Spanish and Moroccan authorities.

The episode intensified debates across the European Union about border management and Spain’s relationship with Rabat.

It also handed VOX a powerful campaign issue. Santiago Abascal has made immigration control central to his platform, promising deportations and offshore facilities.

Migration pressure of this scale tests bilateral cooperation with Morocco, strains EU frontier policy and feeds domestic polarization in ways that progressive governments across southern Europe have struggled to manage.

The Ceuta episode also illustrates why migration policy cannot be separated from diplomacy.

Spain depends on working arrangements with Morocco, whose cooperation affects departures, returns, and the management of the land borders.

A tougher tone from Madrid may satisfy VOX voters, but sustained confrontation with Rabat would risk undermining the practical cooperation that helped bring the July surge under control.

Feijóo would therefore face a test of whether campaign promises can be translated into policy without damaging a relationship central to Spain’s security.

Two fatal rail accidents further damaged confidence. In January, a crash killed 46 people. On October 28, a high-speed collision near Urda on the Madrid-Seville line killed 69 people and injured more than 100.

Transport Minister Óscar Puente resigned on November 3. Investigations continue into signaling failures and operational decisions.

The accidents became political weapons for the opposition at a moment when public trust in basic infrastructure was already strained by cost-of-living pressures.

Sánchez has governed throughout in the minority, constantly negotiating with regional parties. Corruption investigations involving associates of the prime minister and repeated budget extensions compounded the sense of drift.

Spain’s economy has grown faster than many eurozone peers, yet rising living costs and housing scarcity have left large parts of the population feeling the social contract is fraying.

Similar pressures appear in France, Portugal, and Italy, where progressive coalitions have also faced voter frustration over delivery of core public goods.

For Israel, the stakes are concrete. Sánchez positioned Spain as a vocal critic of Israeli policy.

His government restricted the use of Spanish bases and airspace for U.S. operations linked to the war with Iran while leaving other bilateral military cooperation under existing agreements intact.

Spain’s Royal Decree-Law 10/2025 established a formal arms embargo on Israel, prohibiting specified defense-related exports and imports and restricting military-related transit.

A change of government opens three practical avenues. First, a possible repeal or modification of the arms embargo legally consolidated under Sánchez, which the PP opposed, potentially reopening defense-related cooperation with Israel.

Second, improved Spanish-American military coordination in the Mediterranean, including fuller use of bases for shared contingencies.

Third, a shift in Spain’s influence inside the European Union toward less automatic diplomatic isolation of Israel.

These shifts would not occur automatically, but the political conditions for them would improve markedly under a conservative-led administration.

Any reset with Israel would face institutional limits. Repealing the decree or changing export rules would require formal government action and could trigger parliamentary opposition and legal scrutiny.

Defense cooperation also depends on procurement decisions, export licensing, and company choices, not simply diplomatic warmth. A PP-led cabinet could change the political climate, but restoring specific projects would take time.

Feijóo and Abascal are not identical. Feijóo leads a mainstream conservative party that already governs with VOX in four regions yet maintains more conventional positions on regional autonomy, European institutions, and foreign policy.

Abascal’s VOX prioritizes hardline immigration controls and has taken sharper nationalist stances. Feijóo needs VOX seats for a stable majority.

That dependence creates a genuine dilemma. He can pursue warmer relations with Washington and a more pragmatic approach to Israel while managing a partner whose priorities and rhetoric differ.

Catalan and Basque parties have often acted as kingmakers and many of their leaders view any national role for VOX with deep suspicion.

Forming a durable government will therefore be difficult even if the right wins the largest bloc of seats.

Sánchez’s only realistic path requires his Socialists and the left-wing Broad Front to outperform current polls and secure some form of regional cooperation, an outcome most surveys do not project.

Participation will matter. High turnout driven by cost-of-living anger could still narrow the gap, but the structural numbers currently favor the conservative side.

A PP-led government would likely seek to improve Spain’s standing within NATO and strengthen its defense commitments.

Feijóo has promised to make Spain a more reliable alliance partner, although he has avoided committing to a specific spending target before reviewing the country’s public finances.

It could also make Madrid less inclined to lead diplomatic initiatives critical of Israel within the European Union, potentially changing the balance of debate among member states.

The election could also reshape Spain’s relationship with Morocco. Rabat remains central to Madrid’s ability to manage migration, secure its North African territories and maintain stability along the Western Mediterranean.

A PP-led government would inherit this strategic relationship while facing pressure from VOX to adopt a harder immigration policy. How that tension is resolved will influence both border management and the broader Spanish approach to North African security.

Sunday’s result will not transform the Middle East overnight. It could, however, remove a consistent source of European diplomatic pressure on Israel, potentially reverse restrictions on American operations supporting the war with Iran, depending on the incoming government’s decisions, and broaden Spanish-American security coordination in the Mediterranean.

It could also recalibrate Madrid’s voice inside the European Union. Housing protests and the Ceuta crossings forced the election.

The strategic consequences for Israel, Washington, and Western Mediterranean security could last considerably longer than the campaign.