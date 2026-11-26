Israel targets senior Hamas officer in Gaza after killing two other top terrorists

Israel kills Hamas finance chief, the third senior Hamas official eliminated in as many days, as Netanyahu vows to eliminate terror group’s leadership.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli security forces have eliminated a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau responsible for overseeing the terrorist organization’s finances and education system, as Israel intensifies its campaign against the group’s governing apparatus in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Thursday morning that Khaled Abu Nada had been killed in an operation conducted by the IDF and Shin Bet security agency in central Gaza.

Abu Nada was the third senior Hamas official killed by Israeli forces since Tuesday, amid what Israeli security sources described as a widening campaign aimed at dismantling the terrorist organization’s administrative infrastructure and undermining its ability to retain control over Gaza.

“Last night, the IDF eliminated Khaled Abu Nada, who held the economy and education portfolio in the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. This targeted operation joins a series of recent operations carried out against operatives and senior officials of the organization,” Netanyahu and Katz said in a joint statement.

“Over the past month, approximately 80 Hamas terrorists have been eliminated, and our forces will continue to thwart and settle the score with every terrorist in the organization.”

“No terrorist is immune, and no one in the Hamas leadership will manage to evade us. We will continue to pursue our enemies and defend the security of Israel’s citizens.”

According to the IDF, Abu Nada oversaw Hamas’s banking and investment networks and was responsible for channeling financial resources toward terrorist activity and the expansion of the organization’s military capabilities.

The military said his elimination would weaken Hamas’s ability to maintain its financial infrastructure, formulate economic policy and rebuild its armed forces.

Although Palestinian media identified Abu Nada as Gaza’s deputy education minister, Israeli military officials emphasized his membership in Hamas’ political bureau, which exercises authority over both the organization’s civilian administration and its military activities.

“We attacked a senior terrorist; this is not an innocent man – it was a threat that we thwarted,” IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said.

Palestinian medical officials reported that Abu Nada’s wife was also killed in the strike. Hamas confirmed Abu Nada’s death but did not immediately respond to Israel’s allegations regarding his role in financing terrorist activities, Reuters reported.

Israeli security sources told The Jerusalem Post that the operation marked a significant shift in Israel’s targeted assassination policy, extending its focus beyond Hamas’s military and internal security leadership to officials responsible for maintaining the terrorist organization’s grip on civilian institutions.

Despite losing control of roughly two-thirds of the Gaza Strip, Hamas continues to exercise authority over the remaining territory through administrative bodies responsible for education, healthcare, sanitation, energy and economic affairs.

Abu Nada’s elimination follows the killing of two senior Hamas internal security officials earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces eliminated Naeem Abu Nahel, the head of Hamas’s internal security apparatus, who the IDF said had been involved in planning attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians and restoring the terrorist organization’s operational capabilities.

The following day, Israeli security officials confirmed the death of Muhammad Majed Abu al-Ouf, another senior figure in Hamas’s internal security apparatus in northern Gaza.

The operations came after the IDF announced last week that it had eliminated Hamas Rafah Brigade commander Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis.