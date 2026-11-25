Ruins of Be'eri, near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel. October 15, 2023. (Yaniv Nadav/Flash90)

Netanyahu’s allies criticized Wednesday’s bill, arguing that it could unfairly target members of the security establishment.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

More than three years after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack, the Knesset advanced legislation on Wednesday to establish a state commission of inquiry into the events surrounding the assault and the war that followed.

The bill passed its preliminary reading 65-50, with families of victims attending the parliamentary session.

Establishing such a commission has been a central demand of bereaved families, many of whom have called for an investigation into how Israel was caught unprepared for the Hamas-led assault and the decisions made during the ensuing war.

“We all deserve answers, and we all deserve to investigate what happened to us,” said Yashar lawmaker Orit Farkash-Hacohen, who sponsored the legislation.

“This is the beginning of a process of making things right for all Israeli citizens. We must ensure that what happened on that terrible day never happens again.”

Under the proposed legislation, a five-member commission would examine events beginning with the conclusion of the 2014 Gaza war and continuing through the return of the remains of the last deceased Israeli hostage in January 2026.

It would be required to issue an interim report within a year of its establishment.

A state commission of inquiry has broad investigative powers, including the authority to summon witnesses, obtain evidence, and issue personal recommendations concerning officials.

Its members are appointed through the judiciary, and its recommendations are not legally binding on the government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes establishing such a commission, arguing that it would be politically biased.

He has instead proposed an alternative committee whose members would be politically appointed. The opposition boycotted Knesset proceedings related to that proposal in January.

The legislation must still pass three additional readings before becoming law.

Netanyahu’s allies criticized Wednesday’s bill, arguing that it could unfairly target members of the security establishment.

Transportation Minister Miri Regev claimed the proposed inquiry would target Israeli soldiers, saying, “They do not want to get to the truth.”

However, the bill does not specifically mandate investigations of soldiers or criminal proceedings against them.

Its broader mandate would encompass the events and decisions surrounding the October 7 attack and the subsequent war.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have released a series of detailed internal probes examining how roughly 5,000 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists were able to storm Israeli communities and overrun military positions.

Around 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreign nationals were abducted.

The military investigations addressed operational, intelligence, and command failures but did not examine decisions made by the political leadership, leaving a significant part of the debate over accountability unresolved.

A previous state commission of inquiry illustrates the potential reach of such investigations. The most recent commission examined the deaths of 45 people in a 2021 stampede at Mount Meron in northern Israel.

In 2024, it held Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally responsible for the disaster.