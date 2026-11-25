Abdul El-Sayed speaks at an election night event, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

President Trump agrees to meet far-left anti-Israel senator-elect, after El-Sayed suggests cooperation on passing universal healthcare scheme dubbed “TrumpCare.”

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he intends to meet with Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to discuss healthcare reform, following an unusual overture from the progressive Democrat offering to name a universal healthcare program after the Republican president.

The announcement marks a dramatic shift in relations between the two men, who exchanged bitter personal attacks during the midterm election campaign, and comes as Trump prepares to govern alongside Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Speaking to the New York Post during an Oval Office interview Tuesday, Trump praised El-Sayed’s approach to soliciting his support for a government-run healthcare system.

“He’s a smart guy,” Trump said. “I know I’ll be meeting with him.”

The president did not specify when the meeting would take place, but indicated that he was open to reaching a compromise with the incoming senator.

“Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go.”

El-Sayed, a former Detroit public health director, made the establishment of a single-payer healthcare system a central plank of his Senate campaign.

On November 12, nine days after the midterm elections, El-Sayed published a mockup of a gold-colored health insurance card bearing the name “TrumpCare,” suggesting that the president could take credit for establishing universal healthcare coverage in the United States.

“Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave,” El-Sayed wrote on X.

Trump reposted the image on his Truth Social account Saturday without adding any commentary, fueling speculation that the president might be willing to entertain elements of the proposal.

In an interview with NPR earlier this month, El-Sayed indicated that he was unconcerned about who received political credit for the program, provided that it became law.

“Put his name on it,” El-Sayed said. “He’ll probably pass it. I’m not above doing that. I don’t care what it’s called.”

Speaking Sunday on NBC‘s “Meet the Press,” El-Sayed confirmed that efforts were underway to arrange discussions with the administration.

Vice President JD Vance’s office also confirmed last week that it had initiated contact with the incoming senator’s team regarding a potential meeting.

The apparent rapprochement stands in stark contrast to Trump’s rhetoric during the Michigan Senate race.

During an October campaign rally, Trump falsely characterized El-Sayed as a jihadist. At another rally shortly before the election, Trump suggested that the Democrat should be sent back to where he came from, despite El-Sayed having been born and raised in Michigan.

El-Sayed, who is set to become the first Muslim member of the US Senate, repeatedly accused Trump and Vance of using his religious background to distract voters from economic issues.

The prospect of negotiations over healthcare comes as congressional Democrats increasingly embrace proposals to expand government-provided health insurance following their sweeping victories in the November 3 midterm elections.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to become speaker in January, recently indicated that Democrats would pursue measures intended to move the country toward universal healthcare.

Medicare for All, long championed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, would fundamentally restructure the American healthcare system, transferring much of the responsibility for financing medical care from private insurers to the federal government.

Supporters argue that such a system would eliminate many of the premiums, deductibles and other expenses currently paid by American households. Republican opponents contend that it would dramatically increase federal spending and taxation while curtailing private insurance options.

A September survey conducted by the health policy organization KFF found that 66% of American adults supported a national health plan, including 84% of Democrats and 34% of Republicans.

Despite his openness to discussions, Trump has not endorsed Medicare for All or committed himself to signing legislation establishing a single-payer system.

The president has also warned that his relationship with the incoming Democratic congressional leadership could initially be confrontational, threatening to veto its legislative initiatives before entering into substantive negotiations.

Nevertheless, Trump indicated Tuesday that healthcare could become an area of bipartisan cooperation during the final two years of his presidency.