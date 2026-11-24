Syrian army soldiers fly a drone after Syrian government troops took control of the area from U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during an ongoing push against Kurdish-led forces, in Tabqa, eastern Syria, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Omar Albam)

The last US troops were withdrawn from Syria in April this year and from Iraq in September, although the wider operation has not been fully wound down.

By Reuters and The Algemeiner

The US is discussing plans to train Syrian soldiers in demining, five people familiar with the proposal said, in what would be the first US training mission with the Syrian military since former rebel fighters took power in Damascus in 2024.

The proposal for a multinational training mission still faces legal hurdles in the United States and skepticism among some in the Syrian military, the sources said.

But if it moves ahead, it could see the US return a small number of troops to Syria as soon as next year, just a year after withdrawing a decade-old mission to fight the Islamic State.

Four of the sources said the initial program would emphasize training in demining and safe disposal of ordnance but could serve as a model for wider cooperation if successful.

The proposal envisages building on a body known as the Damascus Coordination Center (DCC), set up last year in Jordan to facilitate cooperation between Syrian authorities, American forces, and regional allies.

Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for the US military‘s Central Command, said the DCC was continuing its work in support of a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria, and full decisions had not yet been taken on its future structure and mission focus.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said Washington welcomed having a partner in Damascus committed to combating Islamic State.

The Syrian Defense Ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The framework under discussion would also involve personnel from about 15 US allies, including Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, according to a person involved in the discussions.

RAPPROCHEMENT

Greater military cooperation would be a further step in a rapprochement between Washington and Damascus since the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Washington lifted broad economic sanctions on Syria in December 2025, removed its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism in August 2026, and eased arms-export and defense services restrictions in October, allowing licenses to be considered case by case.

But there are still hurdles on both sides to direct military cooperation.

In the United States, legislation known as the Leahy Laws prohibits US assistance to foreign security forces‘ units when there is credible information that they have committed gross violations of human rights.

American officials would need to vet prospective Syrian recipients before providing funding, two of the sources said.

The human rights concerns stem in part from the backgrounds of some commanders in Syria’s new security forces, including former members of Islamist armed groups.

UN investigators have also documented abuses by forces affiliated with the new authorities.

On the Syrian side, some in Syria’s defense ministry have been reluctant to grant American military personnel access to its institutions and facilities, complicating efforts to establish training programs, the sources said.

During Syria’s 2011-2024 civil war, hundreds of US troops were deployed in Syria without cooperating either with Assad’s government or the main Sunni Muslim rebel forces that ultimately toppled him.

The Americans mainly worked alongside Kurdish forces under Operation Inherent Resolve, a mission to battle Islamic State in both Syria and Iraq.

The last US troops were withdrawn from Syria in April this year and from Iraq in September, although the wider operation has not been fully wound down.

Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra met the operation’s commander, Rear Admiral Liam Hulin, in Damascus on Nov. 12, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

A Syrian military source said the meeting included discussions about the proposed multinational coordination mechanism and plans to train Syrian forces in demining and explosive ordnance disposal, as well as unspecified assistance with border security.

One option under consideration would involve training Syrian soldiers in both Jordan and Syria, potentially beginning in March, with limited US military participation.

The arrangement could also involve the Syrian National Mine Action Center (SNMAC), a government body responsible for coordinating mine clearance, as a way of facilitating cooperation. The SNMAC did not respond to a request for comment.

US officials are exploring whether remaining funding from Operation Inherent Resolve could support the program, two of the sources said.

One estimated the available funds at approximately $200 million. Reuters could not independently verify the amount.