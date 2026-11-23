Israel demands that Hamas relinquish its weapons completely before Israeli troops withdraw or substantial reconstruction begins.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Jared Kushner warned that Israel could face growing international isolation unless it changes its approach to Gaza, as disagreements over Hamas disarmament and postwar security arrangements continue to delay implementation of President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

In a New York Magazine profile by Andrew Rice published Monday, Kushner described two possible outcomes for Israel following the October 7 attacks: greater security and international integration, or a decision to “go on the current trajectory, which is to trend toward global-pariah status.”

Kushner, who has played a central role in US diplomacy concerning Gaza despite holding no formal administration position, has sought to advance negotiations with both Hamas and Israeli officials.

According to the magazine, he traveled to Egypt in August to meet Hamas representatives and secure a commitment to surrender their weapons.

He subsequently visited Jerusalem, where he urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to authorize the Board of Peace’s recovery plan. Netanyahu withheld approval at that stage.

Disagreements over disarmament remain a major obstacle. Israel demands that Hamas relinquish its weapons completely before Israeli troops withdraw or substantial reconstruction begins.

Proposed arrangements instead envision gradual disarmament alongside phased withdrawals.

Israel also seeks to preserve its military freedom of action in Gaza and has opposed Turkish and Qatari participation in mechanisms overseeing compliance.

Additional concerns involve proposals permitting decommissioned weapons to remain inside the territory.

A November 17 report submitted by the Board of Peace to the UN Security Council said Hamas and other Palestinian factions had accepted a disarmament roadmap in July.

However, the board acknowledged that significant operational questions remained unresolved.

The Palestinian technocratic body designated to govern Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, had not entered the territory, while the proposed International Stabilization Force had yet to deploy.

Other outstanding measures include establishing arrangements for Palestinian police training and deployment.