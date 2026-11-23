Kaminski recalled visiting the Israel-Lebanon border several months before the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

By David Israel, TPS

Polish Senate Deputy Speaker Michał Kamiński on Sunday told the European Leadership Network (ELNET) conference in Jerusalem that defending Israel is inseparable from defending democracy and the shared values of Israel and Europe.

“We understand that defending Israel means defending ourselves,” he said.

ELNET was created in 2007 as a European pro-Israel advocacy group to assist European partners in becoming more active politically in countering criticism of Israel in Europe.

Kaminski recalled visiting the Israel-Lebanon border several months before the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

At the time, he told European media: “The Israeli soldiers on this border are not only defending Israel, but they are defending Europe.”

He added, “They are protecting us,” and thanked the Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

“Defending the fundamental values of our civilization means standing with Israel,” Kaminski said.

He stressed, however, that this did not mean endorsing every action by every Israeli government.