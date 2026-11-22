Despite their documented Jewish identities, their graves were marked with Latin crosses rather than Stars of David.

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

More than a century after three Jewish American soldiers were buried beneath headstones bearing Christian crosses, their identities were finally restored at Arlington National Cemetery this week.

The ceremony, organized by the nonprofit Operation Benjamin, unveiled replacement headstones on Tuesday bearing Stars of David for the World War I servicemembers and honored a non-Jewish American soldier who endured brutal torture rather than betray his Jewish comrades to Nazi captors during World War II.

The three Jewish soldiers honored were Pvt. David Latken, Cpl. Jacob Leifer, and Pfc. Benjamin P. Yarish.

All three fought in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, one of the major American campaigns of World War I, and died in October 1918.

The ceremony brought together descendants of the fallen soldiers, Jewish community representatives, American military figures, and a delegation of nine representatives of democratic Germany, led by Brig. Gen. Gunnar Brügner, Germany’s military attaché to the United States.

Despite their documented Jewish identities, their graves were marked with Latin crosses rather than Stars of David.

In two cases, family members had identified the errors decades ago and successfully petitioned the War Department to correct them. The promised replacements, however, were never installed.

Latken, born David Bernstein in New York City around 1891 to Jewish immigrants from Minsk, served with the 1st Infantry Division.

He died from wounds sustained in combat on Oct. 11, 1918. His sister Augusta discovered the incorrect headstone in 1937 and requested a Star of David.

The War Department promised to make the correction, but it never happened.

Leifer, who immigrated to New York from the Russian Empire in 1914, also served with the 1st Division.

He fought in several major engagements before suffering severe injuries from mustard gas. He died in France on Oct. 10, 1918.

His sister Clara discovered the incorrect grave marker in 1924 and secured an order for its replacement, which likewise went unfulfilled.

Yarish, the son of Russian Jewish immigrants, served with the 77th Division’s 306th Machine Gun Battalion and fought with the famed Lost Battalion.

He was killed in Charlevaux Ravine on Oct. 5, 1918. Although his military burial records and Jewish Welfare Board certification documented his Jewish identity, his grave was also marked with a Latin cross.

All three soldiers were eventually reinterred at Arlington in 1922.

For Yarish’s family, the ceremony represented an opportunity to reconnect with a relative whose story had largely disappeared from family history.

In remarks read by Annette Laurel Batchelor on behalf of the family, Yarish’s great-nephew expressed regret at having grown up knowing nothing about his great-uncle or his military service.

“Learning about him now has filled me with both pride and sadness—pride in the courage and sacrifice of a member of our family and sadness that his remarkable story was not passed down through the generations,” the statement read.

The family member, who was unable to attend because of surgery, described the replacement headstone as something more significant than a correction to a grave marker.

“It restores an important part of his identity and ensures that he will be remembered accurately—as a Jewish American who served his country with honor.”

“Great-Uncle Benjamin, I am sorry I never had the opportunity to hear your story, but I am deeply proud to hear it now. Your service, sacrifice, and memory will not be forgotten,” the statement continued.

The ceremony also paid tribute to Pfc. Johann “Hans” Kasten, a non-Jewish American soldier of German heritage whose actions during World War II became an extraordinary example of solidarity with Jewish servicemembers.

Kasten, born in Hawaii in 1916, volunteered for the US Army in 1943 and served with the 110th Infantry Regiment of the 28th Infantry Division.

Captured during the Battle of the Bulge, he became the representative of American prisoners at Stalag IX-B in Germany.

When German officers demanded that Jewish prisoners identify themselves, Kasten refused to cooperate.

According to the account presented by Operation Benjamin co-founder Shalom Lamm, his captors even offered him bread in exchange for the names of the Jewish soldiers under his authority.

“We’re all Americans. We don’t differentiate,” he responded. He then instructed the men under his command not to identify themselves as Jewish.

When the Germans subsequently ordered Jewish prisoners to step forward, nobody moved. Kasten paid dearly for his refusal.

Lamm recounted that German guards threw him down a flight of stairs from the second floor to the street.

On another occasion, an SS lieutenant seized a rifle and struck Kasten across the chest with it, leaving him on the ground unable to breathe.

Despite the abuse, Kasten continued to resist. At Gestapo headquarters in Gera, German personnel attacked him with rifle butts and boots until he lost consciousness.

After being returned to his cell, his comrades carried him back. An order was subsequently issued for his execution, scheduled for five days later.

Kasten survived his captivity and was eventually liberated. He later helped American authorities identify German personnel responsible for prisoner abuses. He died in 2007 and is buried at Arlington.

Lamm addressed Kasten directly during the ceremony, thanking him both on behalf of the United States and the Jewish people.

“When evil demanded betrayal, you chose loyalty. When self-preservation counseled silence, you chose defiance,” Lamm said.

“At extraordinary personal cost, you protected the men entrusted to your care because they were Americans and because they were yours to protect.”

He added, “Hans, you would not permit your Jewish soldiers to stand alone before the enemy. Today, the Jewish people stand here with you.”

Kasten’s granddaughters, Candice Diament and Katrina Billig, also shared personal reflections on their grandfather, whom they affectionately called “Opa.”

They described him as a devoted father figure, a dependable presence, and a storyteller who regularly recounted both traditional stories and his wartime experiences.

“As children, we did not understand how extraordinary they were. They were simply Opa’s stories,” they said.

The sisters recalled that when Kasten was buried at Arlington, only eight people attended his funeral.

Although the family treasured his memory, they worried that his extraordinary courage might eventually be forgotten.

“To see the Jewish community and so many others gathered at his grave, not only to remember him but to thank him, is overwhelming,” they said.

They also acknowledged the significance of the German delegation’s presence, including Brügner, the chair of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, Jeffrey Miller, and former American prisoner of war Commander Everett Alvarez Jr., who endured more than eight years in captivity.

The granddaughters thanked Operation Benjamin for bringing their grandfather’s story to a wider audience, describing the ceremony as the transformation of a treasured family memory into a public act of gratitude.

In his principal remarks, Lamm framed the ceremony as an obligation to preserve history and ensure that the sacrifices of American servicemembers are accurately remembered.

Quoting Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel’s words at the dedication of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, he said, “For the dead and the living, we must bear witness.” Lamm argued that remembrance requires more than simply preserving names and dates.

“Memory becomes sacred when remembrance becomes responsibility,” he said.

He described the three replacement headstones as the fulfillment of obligations that had remained outstanding for generations: the promise made to Latken’s sister, the correction requested by Leifer’s sister, and the recognition of Yarish’s Jewish identity already documented in his military records.

“Their families remembered. The records remembered. Today, our nation acts,” Lamm said.

The ceremony’s German delegation added another dimension to the tribute to Kasten.

Nine representatives of democratic Germany, including senior Bundeswehr officers and members of the German Embassy, attended to honor the American soldier who had suffered at the hands of Nazi Germany for protecting Jewish prisoners.

Lamm noted the historical significance of Brügner, a senior officer of the modern German Armed Forces, saluting Kasten at his grave.

“A senior officer of democratic Germany will salute an American soldier who suffered at the hands of Nazi Germany because he refused to betray his Jewish comrades,” Lamm said.

“That act is an extraordinary tribute. Beyond rank and nationality, it will also be one soldier honoring another.”

Brügner’s salute was followed by one from an officer of the US Army’s Old Guard, representing the nation Kasten had served.

Lamm described the German delegation’s presence as evidence of what historical accountability and reconciliation could make possible, noting that its members had extended a hand “in remembrance, humility, and friendship.”

The ceremony concluded with the unveiling of the three replacement headstones in Section 18 and the tribute to Kasten in Section 60.

Operation Benjamin is a nonprofit historical research and commemorative organization dedicated to identifying Jewish American servicemembers whose military grave markers misrepresent their faith.

Working with families, government authorities, and cemeteries, it documents cases and coordinates corrections.

Since its first mission in 2018, the organization has conducted headstone replacement and remembrance ceremonies across the United States, Europe, and Asia.