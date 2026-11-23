Iran threatens to use ‘all means available’ against US blockade

Tehran says it will not tolerate continuation of American blockade, vows to use “all means available” to retaliate.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran threatened Monday to use military and other measures to challenge the American naval blockade of its oil exports, accusing Washington of committing an act of aggression and asserting its right to retaliate under international law.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei issued the warning during his weekly press conference in Tehran, as tensions between the United States and the Islamic Republic continued to rise over control of the Strait of Hormuz and restrictions on Iranian shipping.

“We will definitely not tolerate it (the blockade) and we will use all our tools to confront this US aggression,” Baghaei declared.

The spokesman argued that the American blockade constituted a military attack on Iran, rather than merely an economic measure, and maintained that Tehran was entitled to defend itself.

“Under these circumstances, Iran is entitled, pursuant to Article 51 of the UN Charter, to use any means at its disposal to defend itself,” he said.

Baghaei indicated that Iran’s response could involve political, economic and military measures, although he did not specify what actions Tehran intended to take or when they might occur.

The warning comes as Washington intensifies efforts to prevent Iran from exporting oil, a critical source of revenue for the Islamic Republic.

The United States initially imposed its naval blockade on April 13, following weeks of fighting that began with joint American and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28.

The blockade was temporarily lifted in June after Washington and Tehran reached a preliminary understanding concerning a possible settlement. However, negotiations subsequently collapsed, prompting the Trump administration to reinstate the blockade on July 14.

The renewed restrictions have brought Iran’s visible crude oil exports close to a standstill, depriving Tehran of substantial energy revenues.

Last Wednesday, US Central Command announced additional measures targeting vessels suspected of circumventing the blockade through ship-to-ship oil transfers.

Under the expanded enforcement policy, ships receiving Iranian cargo at sea can be treated as blockade violators, even if they have never entered an Iranian port.

CENTCOM warned that suspected vessels could be intercepted, boarded, diverted or seized. Ships refusing lawful orders could also face military force.

The announcement followed reports that Iran was attempting to resume crude oil shipments through transfers between tankers in the Persian Gulf.

Maritime monitoring organization TankerTrackers.com reported last week that a vessel was loading Iranian crude through a ship-to-ship transfer and could become the first tanker to successfully export Iranian oil since the blockade was reinstated.

Baghaei dismissed the reports Monday as “speculations.”

The dispute has also intensified around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime corridors, through which approximately one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passed before the war.

Iran has restricted shipping through the waterway and maintains that it will not fully restore passage until Washington agrees to halt hostilities, remove the naval blockade and waive sanctions.

Baghaei said Tehran could move quickly to reopen the strait if the United States accepted its conditions.

“If the American side fulfils its commitments, security can be restored to the Strait of Hormuz and the region in the shortest possible time,” he said.

The Iranian warning follows a series of military confrontations between American and Iranian forces.

On November 17, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for an attack targeting an American military radar installation at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

Bahraini authorities said the attack had been intercepted without reported casualties or damage.

American fighter jets subsequently struck an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz, in what US officials described as retaliation for Iranian attacks against American personnel and military assets.

President Donald Trump has also warned Tehran against attempting to break the blockade.

During an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump said he was considering renewed strikes against Iran after the beginning of 2027 if diplomatic negotiations failed.

Asked about the prospect of Iranian ships attempting to force their way through the American blockade, Trump responded:

“I hope they do, they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy.”

Despite the increasingly confrontational rhetoric, diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remain underway.

Iranian officials have continued indirect negotiations through regional intermediaries, including Qatar and Oman, while Washington has maintained military and economic pressure on Tehran.