Likud, Yashar hold unity talks but avoid question of who will be prime minister

Eisenkot leads Netanyahu in race to form Israel's next government (AI generated image - WIN)

Eisenkot leads Netanyahu in race to form Israel's next government (AI generated image - WIN)

Yashar demands Ben-Gvir’s exclusion from government as separate talks with United Torah Judaism advance.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party met Sunday in Herzliya to negotiate the formation of a unity government, but left the question of who would lead the coalition untouched, according to Channel 12.

The four-hour meeting addressed several contentious policy issues, including judicial reform, military conscription and the establishment of a commission of inquiry.

However, negotiators did not discuss whether Netanyahu and Eisenkot would share the premiership through a rotation arrangement.

Another obstacle emerged over Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose participation in a future government Yashar sought to rule out. Likud declined to guarantee his exclusion.

Following the meeting, the parties issued a joint statement confirming that both delegations had outlined their positions on “core issues” and examined their differences in detail. They agreed to reconvene, although no date was announced.

MK Ofir Katz, Likud’s Knesset faction leader, attended alongside Michael Rabello, Netanyahu’s longtime attorney.

Yashar sent MK Chili Tropper, Guy Gutman, who previously served as Tropper’s chief of staff, and Yoav Horowitz, a former Netanyahu chief of staff who helped found Eisenkot’s party.

While the negotiations with Likud continued, Eisenkot’s party was also pursuing a separate possible coalition arrangement with United Torah Judaism.

Channel 12 reported Sunday that discussions between Yashar representatives and the Ashkenazi Haredi party had advanced over the preceding 24 hours.

Negotiators characterized the progress as “significant,” but the parties had not reached a coalition agreement.

United Torah Judaism previously belonged to Netanyahu’s governing coalition during the last Knesset.

However, the party withheld its endorsement of another Netanyahu premiership after his government failed to pass legislation establishing a military service exemption for Haredi men.

Military conscription remains among the subjects being negotiated between Likud and Yashar, alongside disagreements over judicial reform and a commission of inquiry.

Despite covering those issues during Sunday’s lengthy meeting, the two delegations made no announcement concerning the premiership or a possible rotation between Netanyahu and Eisenkot.