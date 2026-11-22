Four hours, no breakthrough: Netanyahu and Eisenkot hold coalition talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot at a ceremony following the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset at the Knesset in Jerusalem, November 10, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Negotiators from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party held four hours of talks Sunday, exploring a potential unity government following Israel’s inconclusive elections.

Discussions focused on ultra-Orthodox military conscription, judicial reform, an October 7 state inquiry, and potentially excluding Itamar Ben-Gvir’s party from the coalition. The central question of rotating the premiership was not addressed.

The talks expose deep divisions within Eisenkot’s 67-seat bloc. Naftali Bennett supports a unity government led by Eisenkot, while Yair Golan rejects any partnership with Netanyahu and favors a minority government backed by Arab parties. Avigdor Liberman opposes that option, instead advocating cooperation with ultra-Orthodox parties.

With Netanyahu’s bloc holding 53 seats and Eisenkot tasked with forming a government, Israel remains without a clear path to a governing majority.