Pro-Israel activist and member of Germany’s FDP party beaten and kicked to the ground during an anti-Israel demonstration in Berlin.

By World Israel News Staff

A prominent German politician and pro-Israel activist was violently attacked during an anti-Israel demonstration in Berlin on Saturday, November 21, suffering a head injury after being kicked to the ground by a protester.

Karoline Preisler, 55, a member of Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP), was assaulted in the city’s Schöneberg district while attending a pro-Palestinian demonstration to counter antisemitism and express solidarity with Israel.

According to Berlin police, the incident occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m., as the demonstration was coming to an end.

Preisler initially became involved in a physical confrontation with one female demonstrator before a second woman, aged 25, allegedly kicked her, causing her to fall backward and strike her head against the pavement.

Police detained the 25-year-old suspect for questioning and launched an investigation into the assault.

Preisler initially declined medical assistance at the scene, despite complaining of a headache. However, German newspaper Bild subsequently reported that she had been taken to a Berlin hospital for examination.

Describing the incident to Bild, Preisler said the powerful kick to her abdomen caused her to fall backward and hit her head on the pavement.

She reported suffering from nausea, dizziness, headaches and vomiting following the attack, expressing hope that she would recover quickly.

Photographs circulated on social media showed Preisler lying on the ground following the confrontation.

The incident occurred during a demonstration at which participants displayed Palestinian and Lebanese flags, as well as flags of the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to Bild.

Preisler has become a familiar figure at anti-Israel demonstrations across Germany, regularly attending the events as a counter-protester carrying Israeli flags, photographs of hostages abducted by Hamas and signs condemning antisemitism.

Her placards have included messages such as “Hamas is terror,” “Rape is not resistance” and “Enough with antisemitism.”

Before Saturday’s attack, Preisler posted photographs from the demonstration, including a sign reading “Only peace, zero intifada.”

“Trust me, I’ll hold the fort,” she wrote on social media, using the hashtag #FreeBerlinFromHamas.

Saturday’s assault was not the first time Preisler has faced violence during her activism.

In March 2025, she was reportedly struck with a wooden flagpole during a demonstration in central Berlin.

In August of that year, she suffered a hand injury during an incident near Checkpoint Charlie in which two demonstrators allegedly attempted to seize her Israeli flag and protest sign.

She later reported being pursued by protesters into Berlin’s subway system.

Her activism has attracted considerable recognition, including the Paul Spiegel Prize for Civil Courage, awarded to her in 2025 by the Central Council of Jews in Germany.

The organization honored Preisler for her willingness to confront antisemitism and extremism publicly, particularly following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

Saturday’s attack drew condemnation from senior political figures in Germany and Israel.

FDP leader Wolfgang Kubicki expressed his party’s full support for Preisler and condemned the violence.

“The entire FDP stands behind Karoline Preisler,” he wrote on X, praising her efforts to confront antisemitism.

Addressing those responsible for the attack, Kubicki warned, “Your hatred will not prevail.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also contacted Preisler personally after learning of the assault.

Sa’ar said he had spoken with her to check on her condition and express Israel’s appreciation for her public support of the Jewish state.

He described her determination as inspiring and her courage as admirable.

“We are all with you, Karoline. Thank you for being who you are,” Sa’ar wrote.

Police have not publicly announced charges against the suspect in Saturday’s assault, and the investigation remains ongoing.