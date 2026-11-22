Mamdani was arrested twice by NYPD counterterror unit he is now closing

Still shots from video footage of Zohran Mamdani's arrests by the NYPD's SRG in 2021 and 2024. (X)

Mamdani Arrested Twice by NYPD Unit He Is Now Disbanding, Newly Surfaced Footage Shows

By World Israel News Staff

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was arrested at least twice by officers from the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group during demonstrations in 2021 and 2024, according to newly resurfaced footage, years before he moved to dismantle the controversial police unit after becoming mayor.

The revelations, first reported by Crain’s New York Business and subsequently detailed by the New York Post, come days after Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the dissolution of the Strategic Response Group (SRG), a specialized unit responsible for counterterrorism operations, responding to major emergencies and policing large demonstrations.

A review of photographs and video recordings from Mamdani’s earlier years as a state assemblyman identified two occasions on which SRG officers placed him in restraints and took him into custody during protests.

The more recent incident occurred in June 2024, when Mamdani participated in a demonstration outside Hunter College in Manhattan against proposed increases in rents for rent-stabilized apartments.

Video recorded by ABC7 showed Mamdani being escorted away from the demonstration with his hands secured behind his back using plastic restraints.

The officers accompanying him wore uniforms displaying the Strategic Response Group’s insignia, with the unit’s name clearly visible on their clothing.

Mamdani, who was serving in the New York State Assembly at the time, was not identified in the original television report.

The earlier incident took place in August 2021, during a demonstration in Downtown Brooklyn demanding an extension of New York state’s eviction moratorium.

Footage posted by Mamdani on social media showed an SRG officer placing him in restraints and leading him away from the protest.

Mamdani said he and fellow Democratic Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes were among 17 demonstrators arrested during the event.

“I was among 17 who were arrested during our protest,” Mamdani wrote afterward.

“We’re out now & we’ll keep fighting for these tenant protections to be passed,” he added.

The two incidents preceded Mamdani’s successful campaign for mayor, which he launched in October 2024.

During that campaign, Mamdani repeatedly promised to eliminate the SRG, criticizing its handling of demonstrations and its use of force against protesters.

In December 2024, responding to the unit’s actions during a Teamsters strike, Mamdani declared on X: “As Mayor, I will disband the SRG.”

On November 16, 2026, he announced that his administration was following through on that commitment.

“Today, we are keeping that promise,” Mamdani said in a video announcing the restructuring.

The decision will eliminate the SRG as a standalone unit and transfer its responsibilities to other divisions within the police department and a new civilian-led operation.

Established in 2015, the SRG developed into a roughly 500-officer force specializing in rapid deployment, counterterrorism and large-scale crowd control.

Critics have accused its officers of excessive force, aggressive crowd-control techniques and unnecessarily escalating confrontations.

Under Mamdani’s restructuring plan, the unit’s counterterrorism responsibilities, including the deployment of heavily armed officers to protect sensitive locations, will be transferred to the NYPD’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau.

Its protest-response functions will be divided among several new bodies.

A civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division will coordinate with protest organizers and work to prevent confrontations between demonstrators and police.

The NYPD will also establish a 30-officer First Amendment Support Team specializing in communication and de-escalation, alongside a Patrol Support Division whose officers will receive specialized crowd-management training and retain the authority to make arrests when necessary.

The changes will prohibit several tactics during demonstrations, including kettling, in which police surround protesters and prevent them from leaving, as well as the use of tear gas and long guns for crowd management.

Police Commissioner Tisch defended the changes, insisting that the restructuring would preserve the department’s ability to respond to serious security threats.

“I would never compromise on security for New Yorkers,” Tisch told ABC7 in a joint interview with Mamdani.

She said the reorganization would strengthen the NYPD’s counterterrorism capabilities by separating those operations from routine protest policing.

However, the decision has drawn sharp criticism from police representatives.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry condemned the move, warning that limiting specialized police deployments could undermine public safety during disruptive or violent demonstrations.

“Today is not a good day for New Yorkers who just want a safe and orderly city,” Hendry said.

He accused the mayor of prioritizing the demands of his political supporters over the safety of ordinary residents and police officers.

Civil liberties organizations, meanwhile, generally welcomed the decision while expressing concern that some of the SRG’s controversial policing methods could survive within the newly created units.

The Legal Aid Society called the SRG one of the NYPD’s most notorious units but warned that its successor would require close monitoring to ensure that previous practices were not repeated.

The restructuring is expected to be carried out in stages, with some elements of the transition continuing into 2027.