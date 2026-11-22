The talks are separate from the Achilles Shield deal signed in late August.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Greece and Israel are negotiating new defense deals worth up to €1 billion, the Greek daily Kathimerini reported.

The talks come less than three months after Athens signed the largest arms deal in the two countries’ history.

The talks cover three areas.

Electronic warfare

Talks with Israeli authorities and defense companies on electronic warfare systems are said to be at a very advanced stage.

These systems jam enemy radar and communications and protect against similar attacks.

LORA missiles

Greek officials are holding technical talks with Israel Aerospace Industries about buying LORA, a precision-guided ballistic missile with a range of about 400 km (250 miles).

It has already been sold to countries in Europe and Asia.

The Kalamata flight school

Elbit Systems built and runs the international pilot training center in Kalamata, in the Peloponnese, under a 20-year agreement signed in 2021.

The center provides about 7,000 training hours a year on T-6 turboprops and 3,500 on M-346 jets. It is near full capacity, as demand hits record levels.

Several Arab countries want to train pilots there, and the UAE has proposed a multiyear commitment.

Expansion would require more aircraft, simulators, and instructors.

The two sides are far apart on the price: Israel initially asked for €280 million, and Greece is reportedly unwilling to spend more than €50–70 million.

According to Kathimerini, time is short before Greece’s upcoming elections, but some of the deals could still move forward.

The talks are separate from the Achilles Shield deal signed in late August.

Under that deal, Greece agreed to buy a multilayered Israeli air defense network worth about €3 billion.

It combines Rafael’s David’s Sling and SPYDER, IAI’s Barak MX, and advanced radars.

Its first batteries will be deployed in northeastern Greece and on eastern Aegean islands near the Turkish coast.