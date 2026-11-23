WATCH: 2,000 Palestinians chant their national song at Haifa concert November 23, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-2000-palestinians-chant-their-national-song-at-haifa-concert/ Email Print Palestinian music group Le Trio Joubran performed for 2,000 Palestinians in Haifa, which the group calls occupied territory, and led the crowd in “Mawtini,” a song of Palestinian national identity. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/Bvsob69YdhChAkdW.mp4 concertHaifaNational anthemPalestinians