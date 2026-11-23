View of the Dome of the Rock and the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, March 29, 2021. (Flash90/Olivier Fitoussi)

Pharmacy student who worked for Israeli health provider charged with plotting Temple Mount suicide bombing.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli prosecutors have indicted an Arab pharmacy student employed by Israel’s largest health maintenance organization for allegedly planning a suicide bombing targeting Jews visiting the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, after attending religious lessons in which participants were encouraged to murder Jews.

The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office filed the indictment Monday against Abdullah Jamjoum, 22, a resident of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina who worked as a pharmacy assistant at Clalit Health Services while completing his pharmacy studies at Al-Quds University in Abu Dis.

According to the indictment, Jamjoum underwent a process of religious radicalization in recent years, regularly attending jihad lessons at the Al-Da’wa Mosque in Beit Hanina alongside other young men.

The lessons were conducted by a man identified as Malek Nashashibi, who allegedly encouraged participants to carry out terrorist attacks against Jews, including suicide bombings.

“It is very good to carry out a suicide bombing according to religion,” Nashashibi told the participants, according to the indictment.

He also urged them to “carry out suicide operations and kill large numbers.”

Prosecutors allege that Jamjoum eventually decided to carry out a suicide bombing on the Temple Mount, targeting Jewish visitors and others he regarded as infidels.

The attack was intended not only to kill Jews but also to discourage them from continuing to visit the holy site.

As part of his preparations, Jamjoum allegedly downloaded instructional materials concerning explosives and poisons and began studying them.

Approximately two months before his arrest, he also began training in mixed martial arts at a club in the nearby Issawiya neighborhood alongside two acquaintances.

According to prosecutors, the training was intended to improve his physical capabilities ahead of the attack and enable him to confront anyone attempting to prevent him from carrying it out.

The indictment also details a separate conspiracy in which Jamjoum allegedly used knowledge acquired during his pharmacy studies to assist another student preparing a terrorist attack.

The second suspect, identified as Mohammed Hassan Shalabi, studied pharmacy at Al-Quds University and had attended the same religious lessons.

According to prosecutors, Shalabi regularly showed Jamjoum Islamic State videos depicting warfare and executions and expressed his desire to carry out a suicide bombing that would kill Jews and Israeli security personnel.

Shalabi subsequently approached Jamjoum for assistance in preparing an explosive device, asking questions about materials and their properties.

Jamjoum allegedly agreed to help and provided information based on his academic training.

Approximately a year before Jamjoum’s arrest, the two traveled with other acquaintances to a store in Ramallah, where Shalabi purchased chemicals for experiments.

Prosecutors allege that Jamjoum accompanied Shalabi to facilitate the purchases and help prevent the transaction from attracting suspicion. He also purchased glass perfume bottles as a cover for the visit.

About six months before the arrest, Shalabi reportedly informed Jamjoum that he had begun conducting experiments with the materials to develop an explosive device.

Investigators also discovered that Jamjoum had taken an interest in Yahya Ayyash, the notorious Hamas bombmaker nicknamed “the Engineer,” who was responsible for developing explosive devices used in suicide attacks against Israelis during the 1990s.

Shalabi has separately been indicted over allegations that he planned attacks involving explosives and poisonous substances.

The case is also connected to a broader investigation involving another Beit Hanina resident, 19-year-old Muhammad Elazza, who was indicted last week for allegedly planning a combined bombing and shooting attack near Lions’ Gate and the Temple Mount.

According to that indictment, Elazza had attended religious lessons at the same Al-Da’wa Mosque alongside Jamjoum, Shalabi and other acquaintances.

Elazza allegedly planned to detonate an explosive device near Lions’ Gate before entering the Temple Mount compound with a firearm and shooting Jewish visitors and police officers.

Prosecutors said he had surveyed security arrangements, studied the locations of surveillance cameras and sought information about acquiring weapons and explosives.

The two investigations highlight allegations that several young men who attended the same religious lessons subsequently developed separate plans to carry out deadly terrorist attacks in Jerusalem.

Jamjoum was arrested on October 13 and has remained in custody.

The investigation was conducted by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Jerusalem District Police Central Unit.

He has been charged under Israel’s Counter-Terrorism Law with conspiracy to use weapons for terrorist purposes and training or instruction for terrorist purposes.

The prosecution has requested that the Jerusalem District Court order his continued detention until the conclusion of legal proceedings.