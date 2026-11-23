Could Christian cleric who called for US Jews to be ‘driven out’ be deported from the US?

Far-right Christian cleric who said Jews should be ‘driven out of US’ faces calls for his own deportation.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A prominent Jewish legal organization has called on the Trump administration to consider revoking the US visa of British-born Christian cleric Calvin Robinson after he publicly advocated expelling Jews from the United States, accusing them of exercising excessive influence over American society and undermining its Christian character.

Robinson, 41, a former GB News presenter who moved to Michigan in 2024, made the remarks during a November 13 episode of The Command Show, a podcast he co-hosts with far-right commentator Joe Enders.

During the discussion, Enders accused Jews of controlling the United States through what he described as a “Jewish oligarchy” and questioned how Christians could prevent Jewish religious beliefs from influencing the American government.

Robinson responded by advocating the removal of Jews from the country.

“I think driving out the Jews is the answer,” Robinson declared.

He argued that Jews exercised disproportionate influence over the entertainment industry and other American institutions, which he accused of undermining Christian values.

“This is an explicitly Christian land for an explicitly Christian people,” Robinson said, rejecting the concept of Judeo-Christian civilization and arguing that Jewish Americans should instead relocate to Israel.

His remarks prompted the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists to send a letter on Friday to Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the US State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, urging federal officials to examine whether Robinson’s immigration status could be revoked.

The association’s president, Robert Garson, a lawyer who has previously represented President Donald Trump and was appointed to the US Holocaust Memorial Council, condemned Robinson’s statements as incompatible with American principles of religious freedom and citizenship.

“His vision is not merely antisemitic. It is fundamentally un-American,” Garson wrote.

Garson emphasized the longstanding contributions of Jewish Americans to the country’s founding, defense and development, arguing that Robinson had no standing to question their right to live in the United States.

The letter urged the State Department and Department of Homeland Security to determine whether Robinson’s advocacy for expelling an entire community of American citizens provided grounds for action under US immigration law.

Robinson, however, has refused to withdraw his remarks.

In comments provided to The Telegraph, he insisted that “Christian lands should be governed by Christian people,” arguing that societies historically shaped by Christianity should exclude religious and cultural influences that conflict with their values.

He also maintained that his statements were protected by the First Amendment and expressed confidence that he would not be deported.

Robinson’s comments drew particularly sharp criticism from Archbishop Mark Haverland, head of the Anglican Catholic Church, which revoked Robinson’s authorization to serve as a priest in January 2025.

Haverland told The Telegraph that he would prefer the United States to keep its Jewish citizens and send Robinson back to Britain.

The Anglican Catholic Church previously removed Robinson’s ministerial license following an incident at the National Pro-Life Summit in Washington, where he concluded a speech with a straight-arm gesture widely interpreted as a Nazi salute.

Robinson denied supporting Nazism and described the gesture as a joke intended to imitate a similar gesture made by Elon Musk days earlier.

Church officials subsequently revealed that Robinson had already been warned about provocative political activity and allegations of antisemitic statements before the incident.

Despite losing his authorization from the Anglican Catholic Church, Robinson remained at St. Paul’s Church in Grand Rapids. The congregation subsequently left the denomination and affiliated with the Christian Episcopal Church.

The latest controversy also follows a series of increasingly explicit anti-Jewish statements by Robinson.

In September, he wrote on social media: “It is the Jews. It has always been the Jews. Not all of them, but always them.”

More recently, he has associated with prominent figures in the Christian nationalist movement, including pastor Joel Webbon, and appeared at a “Christ Is King” conference attended by white nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes.

The organization Campaign Against Antisemitism has also called for the Trump administration to review Robinson’s presence in the United States, warning that his rhetoric has become increasingly dangerous.

Rather than apologizing, Robinson dismissed the criticism and continued defending his position.

Command Media, the conservative Christian media organization where Robinson serves as managing director, issued a statement on November 20 under the title “A Formal Apology for Fr. Calvin Robinson’s Comments.”

“There is none. Christ is King, you idiots,” the statement declared.

The organization argued that Robinson’s remarks had been misrepresented, claiming that his criticism concerned particular Jewish religious and political influences rather than everyone of Jewish ancestry. However, it reiterated accusations of Jewish domination over American culture and defended the exclusion of groups it considered incompatible with Christian society.