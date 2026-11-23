Trump pushes off Iran strikes by at least a week, may wait till 2027 – report

President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US reportedly delays Iran strikes by at least a week as Prime Minister Netanyahu presses President Trump for joint offensive to topple regime.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The Trump administration has decided to postpone a potential military offensive against Iran for at least another week, despite growing pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch a joint operation aimed at bringing down the Islamic Republic.

According to a report published by Yedioth Ahronoth on Sunday, citing US administration officials, the White House currently considers a renewed military campaign unlikely in the coming days, with President Donald Trump suggesting that he may wait until after the New Year before authorizing additional strikes.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, is reportedly advocating an intensive military operation lasting several days, arguing that another round of American and Israeli attacks could severely weaken the Iranian regime and potentially trigger its collapse.

The Israeli prime minister believes that a third major offensive could accomplish what two previous military campaigns failed to achieve, according to Israeli officials familiar with the discussions.

However, Trump’s advisers remain divided over the proposal. Some favor maintaining the American naval blockade and economic sanctions, which they believe are already placing considerable pressure on Tehran, while others are more receptive to Israel’s calls for renewed military action.

Several White House advisers are reportedly skeptical that another short military campaign would fundamentally alter the situation in Iran or bring about the collapse of its government.

Some also suspect that Netanyahu’s push for renewed fighting is influenced by domestic political considerations. The prime minister currently heads a caretaker government following Israel’s October election, which deprived his coalition of its parliamentary majority.

American officials reportedly believe that a new confrontation with Iran could help Netanyahu persuade opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot and his allies to join a national unity government.

Trump himself indicated Sunday that he was inclined to resume strikes after the New Year if negotiations with Tehran failed to produce an agreement.

Speaking to Fox News, the president criticized Iranian negotiators as “professional tap dancers,” accusing them of prolonging discussions without making meaningful concessions.

Trump also issued a warning over reports that Iran was considering challenging the American naval blockade of its ports.

“I hope they do, they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy,” Trump declared.

The president had offered a similar indication of his timetable during an interview with Reuters on Thursday, saying he would discuss the possibility of renewed military action after the beginning of 2027.

The proposed delay comes as Israel’s military reportedly raises its readiness for several possible scenarios, including a surprise Iranian attack, an American-Israeli offensive, or an independent Israeli operation.

According to a separate Channel 12 report on Sunday, Israeli Military Intelligence officials warned Netanyahu during a closed-door meeting last week that an attack on Iran could trigger a broader regional conflict involving Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

Israeli officials have not ruled out a unilateral operation, although Netanyahu, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Mossad chief Roman Gofman reportedly prefer a coordinated attack alongside the United States.

At the same time, diplomatic efforts to prevent another escalation are continuing.

Qatar has been mediating between Washington and Tehran, while several regional governments have urged the Trump administration to refrain from restarting large-scale hostilities.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Sunday that negotiations with Washington were continuing despite the growing military tensions.

“The window for diplomacy remains open, and talks are taking place,” he said, while insisting that Tehran would not make concessions simply to secure an agreement.