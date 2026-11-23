Adult males have bright blue upperparts, while females and young birds, like this one, which hatched in the summer of 2026, are gray above apart from a blue tail.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

A tiny songbird that breeds in the taiga forests of northern Russia has been spotted in Israel’s Negev desert, only the third time the species has ever been recorded in the country, Srugim reported.

The bird, a red-flanked bluetail weighing just 12 grams, was discovered on Friday, November 20, by birder Andrea Diak in a small grove near Moshav Ashalim in the Negev.

According to the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI), the bluetail is a truly special bird.

It breeds in northern Russia’s taiga forests, with a small population also breeding in Finland.

Adult males have bright blue upperparts, while females and young birds, like this one, which hatched in the summer of 2026, are gray above apart from a blue tail.

The species feeds on insects and other arthropods.

“Their regular migration route runs southeast, to southern China and Southeast Asia,” said Dr. Yoav Perlman, director of the SPNI’s Israel Ornithological Center.

“But as sometimes happens with long-distance migrants, especially young individuals, straying from the migration route can lead them to destinations very far from the original direction.

“Many birders and photographers from all over the country came to the small grove in the Negev to see the rare bird, and I was glad to see how they behaved in the field. They kept their distance, did not disturb the bird, which was tired from its journey, and treated one another with respect.”