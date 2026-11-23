Blair also described the central struggle across the Middle East as one between those seeking tolerant societies and those seeking to turn Islam into a political ideology.

By JNS

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said in an interview published on Saturday that he is working to secure Hamas’s disarmament and establish security conditions that would give Israel the “confidence” to withdraw from Gaza.

Blair, a member of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, which oversees the Gaza ceasefire, told The Sunday Times’ Matthew Syed that the U.N.-backed plan would replace Hamas with a new Palestinian government supported by the international community.

“Whilst Hamas are there threatening Israel, Israel is going to continue to impose those restrictions,” Blair said.

The aim, he added, was “to do the disarmament of Hamas in a way that gives confidence that as they disarm Israel withdraws.”

He called the plan “perfectly sensible,” adding, “We have just got to be given a chance to make it work.”

The Board of Peace’s Sir Tony Blair joins @matthewsyed of @TheTimes to discuss the path forward for Gaza. 👇🏼 https://t.co/BfCxyqZKXf — Board of Peace (@BoardOfPeace) November 23, 2026

Trump’s 20-point peace plan, unveiled on Sept. 29, 2025, excludes Hamas from governing Gaza and provides for a temporary Palestinian technocratic administration overseen by the Board of Peace.

It links phased Israeli withdrawals to demilitarization milestones as an International Stabilization Force establishes control, while allowing an Israeli security-perimeter presence until Gaza is secure from a resurgent terrorist threat.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said on Nov. 10 that Hamas had “not surrendered a single weapon,” reiterating that the terrorist group must disarm and Gaza must be demilitarized before reconstruction begins.

The office said Israel remained committed to Trump’s plan and was working closely with Washington and the Board of Peace.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in August that Israeli forces would not withdraw until Hamas was fully disarmed, demanding “real disarmament, not fictitious disarmament.”

In the interview, Blair also described the central struggle across the Middle East as one between those seeking tolerant societies and those seeking to turn Islam into a political ideology.

The Arab-Israeli conflict has “that element also to it because of Hamas, which is part of the Muslim Brotherhood,” he said.

Blair said he remained optimistic about peace prospects, while acknowledging that his views on democracy in the region had become more “nuanced” since his time in office.

“You have got to get there in stages,” he said.