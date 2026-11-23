Next October 7th may come from Egypt: Moroccan analyst

Israeli soldiers from the IDF Oketz canine unit patrol with a dog in Kerem Shalom, located on the Gaza Strip-Israel-Egypt border, southern Israel, May 18, 2022. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

Moroccan geopolitical expert Amine Ayoub’s warning comes as Israel remains focused on threats posed by Iran and its regional proxies.

By World Israel News Staff

Moroccan political analyst Amine Ayoub issued a stark warning that Israel cannot afford to overlook threats closer to home, particularly along its western border with Egypt and its northern frontier with Lebanon.

He cautioned that while Israel’s security establishment is focused on threats emanating from Iran, it must remain vigilant against dangers nearer its own borders.

Ayoub, a Moroccan commentator and geopolitical expert who is a fellow at the Middle East Forum, issued the warning in an interview with the Israeli news outlet Ynet.

The analyst stressed that Egypt’s economic struggles could lead to instability with potentially serious implications for Israel’s security.

“Maybe we’re going to have a second October 7th coming from Egypt,” he said, arguing that because the 1979 peace agreement between Jerusalem and Cairo was signed by the two governments, a collapse in the Egyptian government’s legitimacy could undermine the deal in the eyes of the public.

Ayoub also noted that Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has long posed a challenge for the country’s authorities to control, and could theoretically become a base for a jihadist incursion into Israel.

He urged Jerusalem to closely monitor developments in Egypt and adjust its policies accordingly, rather than take the peace agreement for granted.

Turning to Lebanon, Ayoub expressed skepticism that international peacekeeping efforts would succeed in disarming Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed terror group.

“No international force will actually make Hezbollah disarm,” he said, arguing that only the Lebanese government, backed by the will of the Lebanese people, could achieve that goal.

Ayoub was similarly doubtful that Hamas would agree to surrender its weapons under the proposed Board of Peace framework, which envisions the group’s disarmament as part of a broader effort to rebuild Gaza following the war.

“I believe that the first step [to stabilizing Gaza] would be to eradicate Hamas,” he said.