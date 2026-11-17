The would-be hitmen were being recruited with the help of Naji Sharifi Zindashti, an Iranian drug lord with ties to Iranian intelligence.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Greek and North Macedonian intelligence services have foiled an Iranian-directed plot to assassinate an Israeli businessman in Greece, according to reports in the Greek media.

North Macedonia’s National Security Agency announced on Tuesday that it had thwarted a “terrorist” assassination plot targeting a person in neighboring Greece and dismantled “a wide network of proxy actors” working for Iran.

The agency did not identify the target. According to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, he is a senior Israeli executive at a company operating in Greece.

Five citizens of North Macedonia were arrested. Four were detained in the capital, Skopje, and the fifth was arrested in Greece on November 12 and handed over to North Macedonia.

A sixth suspect is still being sought. Authorities seized weapons, ammunition, phones, handwritten notes and a map with marked locations.

According to the agency, the network was directed by Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh, an Iranian citizen it described as a “collaborator of the Iranian security and intelligence services.”

Greek media reported that he recruited the would-be hitmen with the help of Naji Sharifi Zindashti, an Iranian drug lord with ties to Iranian intelligence.

“These are people belonging to criminal networks in the country who carried out logistical preparations under the direct instruction of the Iranian citizen,” said the agency’s head, Bojan Hristovski.

He said the network had marked a person who was staying in Greece.

The investigation lasted about ten months. It found that members of the network held clandestine meetings in several countries, including Iran, where they met with a handler who instructed them on carrying out the killing.

One of the suspects reportedly admitted to meeting the Iranian handler.

According to Maariv, Greek authorities had already assessed that the Israeli’s life was in danger and had placed him under protection.

The foiled plot is the latest in a string of Iranian attempts to target Israelis and Jews abroad by hiring local criminals.

In 2023, Greek authorities arrested Pakistani nationals recruited by Iran to attack a Jewish restaurant in Athens.