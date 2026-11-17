Britain sanctions Israeli construction firms over projects in Judea and Samaria

Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, with Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, at the Palacio de Viana in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday July 29, 2026. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, with Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, at the Palacio de Viana in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday July 29, 2026. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)

British government imposes sanctions on eight Israeli construction firms over their operations in Judea and Samaria, and targets nine Israeli activists.

By World Israel News Staff

Britain announced sanctions Tuesday against eight Israeli construction and development companies operating in Judea and Samaria, as well as the Tzav 9 protest organization, in a further escalation of London’s campaign against Israeli settlement expansion and efforts to block humanitarian aid shipments to the Gaza Strip.

The measures, announced by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on November 17, include asset freezes and restrictions preventing directors of the sanctioned companies from holding certain corporate positions.

The targeted businesses include Har Hevron Development Company, Hemdat Shomron, S.A.G. Construction and Development, Lev Hahar Development, Harei Zahav, Ariel Megurim Judea and Samaria, Ami Gavirtzman Architects and Tz.P. Construction Company.

The companies are involved in residential construction, infrastructure development, architectural planning and property marketing in Jewish communities across Judea and Samaria, including Efrat, Shiloh, Eli, Itamar, Alon Moreh, Rehelim, Ariel and Nokdim.

The sanctions represent the first major use of expanded British powers introduced earlier this year to target businesses involved in Israeli construction beyond the Green Line.

“Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach,” Miliband declared.

The announcement comes as Israel advances plans for a major residential development in the E1 area between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim.

The British government argues that construction in E1 would undermine the territorial continuity of a future Palestinian state by separating eastern Jerusalem from Palestinian population centers elsewhere in Judea and Samaria.

Israeli supporters of the project maintain that construction in E1 is essential to strengthening the territorial connection between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim and consolidating Israel’s presence in the area.

Addressing companies considering participation in the E1 development, Miliband warned them against proceeding with construction projects.

“Do not bid, do not build,” the foreign secretary said, warning businesses against profiting from activities that Britain believes would undermine a future Palestinian state.

The sanctions follow changes to Britain’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations that came into effect in October, expanding the government’s ability to penalize companies and individuals accused of facilitating activities considered violations of international law.

In September, Miliband announced plans to introduce a broader ban on imports from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, prohibit the promotion of settlement properties in Britain and restrict services connected to construction and financing.

At the time, he warned businesses involved in such activities: “You will face the full force of UK sanctions.”

London has maintained that the measures are directed specifically against settlement activity rather than Israeli businesses operating within the pre-1967 borders.

“The sanctions regime will target illegal settlements and settlement expansion, not Israel,” Miliband told Parliament in September.

In a separate measure announced Tuesday, Britain also imposed sanctions on Tzav 9, an Israeli protest organization whose activists have repeatedly attempted to prevent aid trucks from entering Gaza.

The organization emerged during the war between Israel and Hamas, organizing demonstrations and roadblocks at border crossings and along routes used by trucks carrying supplies into the Gaza Strip.

Its activists have argued that humanitarian assistance should not continue entering Hamas-controlled territory while Israeli hostages remain in captivity, expressing concern that aid shipments could be diverted to the terrorist organization.

British officials accused Tzav 9 of obstructing deliveries of food, water and fuel, arguing that its activities have worsened humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

The organization has also faced sanctions from the European Union, which previously accused its members of participating in violent attacks against aid convoys and truck drivers.

Tuesday’s measures come amid an increasingly strained relationship between Israel and Britain over London’s recognition of Palestinian statehood, its opposition to settlement construction and its restrictions on trade involving Judea and Samaria.

In September, Israel threatened to close Britain’s consulate in eastern Jerusalem in response to London’s settlement policies. The two countries subsequently reached an agreement in October that prevented the closure.