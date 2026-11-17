Israel breaks into world’s 25 largest economies for first time, overtaking Sweden and Ireland

View of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. October 08, 2025. (Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90)

GDP per capita is projected to reach approximately $72,400 this year, compared with $60,900 in 2025.

By Gabriel Ostrovsky, The Algemeiner

Israel is on track to become one of the world’s 25 largest economies for the first time, overtaking Sweden and Ireland despite years of war, soaring defense expenditures, and persistent security threats, according to new International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections.

The Jewish state’s economy is expected to reach a record $747 billion in 2026, placing it 25th worldwide, up from 27th last year, Israeli business daily Globes reported on Monday.

The milestone puts Israel, a country of just over 10 million people, ahead of Sweden, whose economy is projected to reach $745 billion, and Ireland, at $710 billion.

Israel now sits just behind Belgium and Argentina in the global rankings.

The figures represent a striking ascent for an economy battered by nearly three years of regional conflict, repeated military mobilizations, and billions of dollars in additional defense spending.

As recently as April, the IMF projected that Israel would finish 2026 in 26th place, with an economy worth approximately $720 billion. Its latest forecast, published in October, raised that estimate by $27 billion.

The improved outlook reflects both an acceleration in economic activity and a strengthening of the Israeli shekel against the US dollar.

The IMF now expects Israel’s economy to grow 4.5 percent in 2026, up from its earlier projection of 3.5 percent.

The stronger shekel has also pushed Israel higher in the rankings, which measure economic output in US dollars.

A rising shekel increases the dollar value of Israeli production even without an equivalent increase in actual economic activity.

The latest projections come amid additional signs that Israel’s economy is gathering momentum.

On Monday, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics reported that the economy expanded at an annualized rate of 8 percent in the third quarter of 2026, substantially outperforming the country’s annual growth forecast.

According to Globes, much of the increase was driven by stronger business-sector activity and exports, including overseas production attributed to companies operating from Israel, particularly US semiconductor giant Nvidia.

Even excluding such overseas activity, Israeli business-sector output expanded at an annualized rate of 5.3 percent during the quarter.

The latest IMF figures also underscore Israel’s growing economic weight relative to its population.

GDP per capita is projected to reach approximately $72,400 this year, compared with $60,900 in 2025, although much of that dollar-denominated increase reflects currency movements rather than gains in purchasing power.

The country’s rise in the global rankings nevertheless comes with qualifications.

When adjusted for purchasing power parity, which accounts for differences in domestic prices, Israel ranks only 50th worldwide, with economic output of approximately $620 billion.

Moreover, the gap between Israel and Sweden is just $1.9 billion, leaving the ranking vulnerable to relatively modest exchange-rate fluctuations or revisions to economic forecasts.

Still, the IMF expects the expansion to continue. Its latest projections put Israel’s economy at nearly $800 billion in 2027, with real growth of 4.4 percent, potentially lifting the Jewish state to 23rd place worldwide.

The forecasts suggest that, even after years of extraordinary military and economic strain, Israel is emerging with an increasingly prominent position among the world’s largest economies.