Iran heads into winter without enough gas to heat homes, schools and factories

A natural gas refinery at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, in Asaluyeh, Iran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Iran has failed to develop sufficient alternative sources of energy or build the infrastructure needed to cope with rising domestic demand.

By Potkin Azarmehr, Middle East Forum

Iran is heading into winter with a gas crisis that could leave millions without heating and disrupt industry.

Eleven provinces face serious pressure on their gas supplies, while Mazandaran, North Khorasan, and Golestan—placed at the end of the gas supply grid—risk a complete supply cut-off.

The damage to key South Pars processing facilities has stripped Iran of a significant share of its production capacity, exposing the consequences of years of mismanagement.

The warning signs are there. Gas consumption reportedly rose by 30 percent over the past week, just as the country approaches the coldest months of the year.

Iranian authorities may again have to close schools and factories, ration supplies, and burn more mazut and diesel in power stations, worsening the country’s polluted air.

But with a potential daily gas shortfall approaching 400 million cubic meters, even these emergency measures may not be enough.

The problem, however, did not begin with the attacks on South Pars. Iran entered the crisis with a structural gas deficit that successive governments have failed to address.

Even before the damage to its processing facilities, estimates put the country’s winter shortfall at between 200 and 300 million cubic meters a day. The latest losses have added another burden to an overstretched system.

The scale of the damage is significant even according to the regime’s own sources.

Four South Pars gas processing facilities, Phases 3, 4, 5, and 6, previously handled around 230 million cubic meters of gas a day before the U.S. or Israel targeted them in March 2026.

The Ministry of Oil redirected gas to other processing plants with spare capacity, recovering approximately 100 million cubic meters a day.

But around 130 million cubic meters of daily processing capacity remains unavailable. That is roughly equivalent to the entire daily gas consumption of Tehran Province.

The figures underline how vulnerable Iran’s energy system has become. Gas accounts for approximately 73 percent of the country’s energy mix.

Yet Iran has failed to develop sufficient alternative sources or build the infrastructure needed to cope with rising domestic demand.

The head of the National Iranian Gas Company, Saeed Tavakoli, has described the country as the world’s largest gas consumer among 170 countries.

Such consumption, combined with years of underinvestment and inefficient use, leaves little room for maneuver when production has further fallen because of airstrikes.

Tavakoli has also described the scale of the attacks on Iran’s gas infrastructure.

Speaking at a meeting in Khorasan Razavi, he said 26 projectiles struck gas facilities within three minutes on March 18, 2026.

He reported that the attacks affected 7,924 gas-related sites and caused the loss of 28 percent of gas supply capacity.

The authorities have been unable to reconstruct these refineries in time. Damage to Phase 14, which suffered previously during the 12-Day War with Israel, remains offline nearly 18 months later.

The timetable for repairing Phase 5 has also slipped, from December 2026 to February 2027. Meanwhile, reports suggest that reconstruction work on Phase 3 has achieved only 2 percent production, against a target of 20 percent.

These delays raise questions about the government’s ability to manage a crisis that threatens the country’s most important energy infrastructure. They also invite scrutiny of appointments and possible nepotism.

The chief executive responsible for rebuilding Phase 5 is reportedly the son-in-law of a former oil minister. Nepotism, instead of meritocracy, is seen throughout the way this regime manages Iran.

Iran has seen what happens when gas supplies fail during a cold spell before. In January 2023, a drop in pressure left around 17,000 household customers in Torbat-e Jam and four nearby villages without gas.

Many endured freezing conditions for days, with temperatures falling to 14˚ Fahrenheit [-10˚ Celsius].

This winter could prove more difficult. Households will compete with factories, power stations, and other major consumers for limited supplies.

The government may once again prioritize domestic heating and essential services, forcing factories to reduce production or shut down.

Such restrictions would hit an economy already struggling with damaged infrastructure and energy shortages.

The authorities have outlined several measures to bridge the gap.

They hope to recover around 50 million cubic meters a day through repairs and reconstruction, save another 80 million by using liquid fuels such as mazut and diesel in some power stations, and reduce demand by a further 50 million through conservation measures.

Together, these steps theoretically would provide 180 million cubic meters a day.

But these measures come with costs. Burning more mazut and diesel would worsen air pollution in cities already suffering from dangerous levels of smog.

Cutting supplies to industry would undermine production and employment. And even if the government achieves its target, deficits that existed before the attacks would remain.

Household consumption also offers scope for savings. Officials claim many Iranian homes maintain indoor temperatures of around 75˚ Fahrenheit [24˚ Celsius], higher than the roughly 64˚ Fahrenheit [18˚ Celsius] degrees common in many other countries.

Lowering thermostats by just two degrees, insulating windows and doors, and heating only the rooms in use could reduce demand without leaving families in the cold.

The government also could encourage energy-service companies to tackle waste. These companies could inspect homes, improve insulation, and replace inefficient heating systems at their own expense.

In return, they could receive certificates for the gas they save and sell those savings to gas companies. Such a model would give businesses a financial incentive to reduce consumption while easing pressure on the national network.

These companies, however, are still waiting for the government license to do so.

Iran has the second largest natural gas reserves in the world. That Iranians cannot heat their homes as winter sets in is a daily reminder of decades of government failure and the price of its military adventurism.