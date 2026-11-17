President Donald Trump walks from the podium after speaking at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A source described the potential weapon as an instrument of terror capable of causing widespread panic.

By World Israel News Staff

U.S. intelligence agencies have reportedly been alerted to an Iranian plot to assassinate senior Trump administration officials using a so-called dirty bomb that would be detonated in Washington, D.C.

A dirty bomb, also known as a radiological dispersal device (RDD), combines conventional explosives with radioactive material to spread contamination over a wide area.

A source told CNN that the use of such a weapon would have a major psychological impact, spreading fear and devastation across a wide area and potentially harming civilians.

“Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up,” a source told the outlet. “They can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable.”

According to CNN, the alleged dirty bomb plot is one of several options reportedly being considered by Iran, and remains in its very early stages.

The reported plan includes specific targets and locations, although officials in Washington are divided over the credibility of the threat and whether Tehran has the resources and personnel necessary to carry it out.

“Whether [Iran] actually [has] the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate,” a source told CNN.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis told The New York Post that the administration remains “vigilant monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”

A spokesperson for Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York denied the report, rejecting the allegations in a statement to the media.

Tehran “considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard,” the spokesman said.