US military warns Israel to prepare for another war with Iran – report

American forces are building up across the Middle East as Iran threatens to strike US bases, despite Trump’s insistence that another military campaign is unnecessary

By World Israel News Staff

The US military has reportedly warned Israel and Gulf countries to prepare for a possible new war with Iran, even as President Donald Trump publicly downplays the need for another military campaign against Tehran.

According to a Thursday report by Israel’s Kan News, US Central Command (CENTCOM) recently instructed Israeli military representatives stationed in the United States to prepare for the possibility of renewed fighting in the near future.

An American official cited by Kan said similar warnings had been delivered to Gulf countries, suggesting that Washington is preparing regional allies for a potential escalation.

However, CENTCOM disputed the report, dismissing claims that it had issued such warnings as “mere speculation,” according to *Al Jazeera*.

The dispute comes amid a substantial American military buildup across the Middle East, raising questions about whether Washington is preparing for another confrontation with Iran despite Trump’s public reluctance to resume major combat operations.

According to Kan, approximately 200 American aerial refueling aircraft are stationed at bases across the Middle East and Europe, alongside thousands of US troops operating military equipment, including air defense systems.

The refueling aircraft are particularly significant because they allow American fighter jets and bombers to conduct extended operations over long distances, a critical capability in any sustained military campaign against Iran.

The US Navy also has two aircraft carriers in the region, the USS George Washington and USS George H.W. Bush, with a third, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, expected to reach the Arabian Sea next week.

The additional carrier would strengthen America’s ability to conduct air operations and defend its forces across the region, providing Washington with greater military flexibility whether its objective is deterrence or renewed combat.

The military preparations contrast with Trump’s recent statements that another major campaign against Iran is unnecessary.

Trump has argued that the United States has already achieved its principal military objectives against Iran and no longer needs to reach an agreement with Tehran, signaling that he sees no immediate reason to launch additional strikes.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also emphasized the effectiveness of American economic pressure, indicating that renewed large-scale military operations are unnecessary unless Iran crosses Washington’s red lines.

Nevertheless, military planning for additional strikes has reportedly continued, keeping open the possibility of another confrontation if diplomatic efforts fail or tensions escalate.

Israel is also increasing its military readiness.

Kan reported Wednesday that Israel’s security cabinet had instructed the IDF to step up preparations for possible strikes against Iran.

The reported directives came as opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot warned caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against launching military operations without an immediate threat while efforts to form a new Israeli government continue.

Iran, meanwhile, has responded to the growing military pressure with increasingly sweeping threats against American forces and regional allies.

Amir Kioumars Heydari, deputy chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff, warned Wednesday that Iranian missiles and drones could strike American military installations and interests beyond the Middle East if fighting resumes.

Speaking to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, Heydari said countries allowing their territory to be used as launching points for attacks against Iran could also face retaliation.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei issued an even broader warning, threatening American military bases as far away as Europe.

The threats suggest that another round of fighting could extend well beyond Israel and Iran, potentially drawing in Gulf countries and other nations hosting American forces.

With US forces reinforcing their positions, Israel preparing for possible strikes, and Iran threatening retaliation across a much wider area, the region faces growing uncertainty over whether Washington’s military buildup is intended to deter another war—or prepare for one.