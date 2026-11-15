Far-left Dems seeking to oust ‘Ultra-Zionists’ Schumer, Jeffries

The campaign targets two Democratic leaders who have called for a Gaza ceasefire and supported potential arms restrictions on Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Far-left Democratic activists who identify as socialists are pushing to unseat Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) from their positions as senior party leaders, accusing the two politicians of being insufficiently anti-Israel and branding them “Zionists.”

According to a New York Post report, internal discussions among members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have focused on punishing mainstream Democratic leaders whom activists view as too centrist and too supportive of Israel.

Once considered a fringe faction of the Democratic Party, the DSA has gained significant influence in recent midterm elections. Its ranks include prominent political figures such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Syjil Ashraf, a leader on the DSA’s International Committee, described Schumer and Jeffries as “corporate shills who have enthusiastically cheered on a genocide,” referring to Israel’s war in Gaza, which began following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, invasion and massacre in southern Israel.

The criticism is notable given that both Schumer and Jeffries have repeatedly called for a ceasefire and expressed support for potential arms restrictions and other punitive measures against Israel.

In online discussions, DSA members called on the organization’s eight members elected to Congress to oppose Schumer if he seeks to retain his leadership position, or Jeffries if he is offered the role of House majority leader.

“If our DSA electeds can’t oppose these two ultra-Zionists, I don’t see how they can meaningfully be seen to be upholding DSA politics in the slightest,” one member wrote. The activist, who is affiliated with the DSA’s National Abolition Working Group, is from New Jersey.

Another DSA member referred to the two lawmakers as “ghouls.”

Schumer and Jeffries declined to comment when approached by the Post.