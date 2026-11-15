Arab Israeli offered to spy for Iran – for free

Arab Israeli man arrested volunteering to spy on behalf of Iran and photographing military facilities and police station.

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab Israeli man from northern Israel has been arrested on suspicion of volunteering to conduct espionage for Iranian intelligence, allegedly photographing military bases, police stations and strategic infrastructure without seeking financial compensation.

The suspect, identified as Wissam Ghaleb Saleh Awad, a resident of Mazra’a in the Western Galilee, was arrested last month following a joint investigation by the Shin Bet security agency and the Israel Police’s Asher District Central Unit, authorities announced Sunday.

According to investigators, Awad initiated contact with Iranian intelligence operatives through the Telegram messaging application and offered to carry out espionage activities on their behalf.

Unlike many other Israelis accused of spying for Iran, Awad allegedly requested no financial compensation, with investigators attributing his actions to ideological motivations and a desire for revenge.

Security officials also said the suspect expressed support for terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist group.

After establishing contact with the Iranian operatives, Awad allegedly received instructions to photograph sensitive locations throughout Israel, including military installations, police stations and other strategic facilities.

Investigators said he subsequently transmitted photographs of those locations to his Iranian handlers, accompanied by their geographic coordinates, potentially allowing the information to be used in future attacks.

Police detectives and additional security personnel raided Awad’s home during the investigation, arresting him and confiscating mobile phones and computers for examination.

His detention was extended several times while investigators collected evidence and examined his alleged communications with Iranian intelligence.

The Haifa District Attorney’s Office was expected to file an indictment against Awad at the Haifa Magistrate’s Court on Sunday, accompanied by a request to keep him in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings.

The arrest comes amid a continuing Iranian campaign to recruit Israeli citizens to gather intelligence and carry out operations inside the country.

Dozens of Israelis have been arrested or charged in similar investigations over the past two years, with Iranian intelligence operatives frequently approaching potential recruits through Telegram and other social media platforms.

In many cases, the suspects were offered payments in cryptocurrency for photographing military facilities, collecting information about public figures, documenting sensitive infrastructure or carrying out other assignments.

However, Awad’s alleged willingness to work without payment is not unprecedented.

In May, prosecutors charged Ahmad Da’as, a 27-year-old Israeli Arab truck driver from Tira, with conducting espionage for Iran after allegedly supplying photographs and information about military and strategic sites.

According to the indictment, Da’as refused offers of payment and acted out of what prosecutors described as “his hatred of the State of Israel.”

He also allegedly urged his handlers to launch missile attacks against targets inside Israel, including his own hometown.

Another Israeli espionage investigation announced in late October involved an IDF soldier accused of maintaining contact with Iranian intelligence for approximately a year and providing information about military deployments, bases and equipment in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Investigators alleged that the soldier supplied photographs of military vehicles, missile interceptors and American refueling aircraft, along with details of fellow soldiers whom Iranian intelligence might seek to recruit.

In a previous warning, the Shin Bet and Israel Police cautioned Israeli citizens against establishing contact with agents of enemy states, emphasizing that espionage assignments are dangerous regardless of whether compensation is offered.