Israeli innovation aims to keep strawberries fresh for longer

Israeli farmer works at his strawberry farm near Moshav Kadima-Zoran, near the city of Netanya, Feb. 20, 2022. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

After six days, 86% of treated strawberries remained marketable, compared with 60% of untreated produce.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli biotechnology startup has partnered with a major British agricultural company on a new technology designed to extend the shelf life of strawberries, reduce food waste and keep produce fresh for longer.

LiVA Bio Protection Technologies announced a pilot program with Dyson Farming, testing an innovative sticker that influences the fruit’s natural microbiome to help prevent spoilage and preserve its freshness.

“Rather than applying a conventional preservative directly to fruit, LiVA’s…formulation works by influencing the fruit’s natural microbiome, the community of microorganisms associated with its surface,” Hebrew-language outlet Ynet reported.

Strawberries are among the most perishable fruits, making them particularly vulnerable to spoilage during storage and transportation. However, initial results from two growing seasons suggest that LiVA’s technology could significantly improve their resilience and extend the period during which they remain suitable for sale.

According to results reported by Ynet, strawberries packaged with the company’s sticker technology remained marketable for longer than untreated fruit. After six days, 86% of the treated strawberries were still considered acceptable for sale, compared with just 60% of those that had not received the treatment.

LiVA says the results point to significant potential savings for agricultural businesses, estimating that the technology could save companies up to $1,000 per metric ton of strawberries by reducing the amount of produce discarded due to spoilage.

The partnership between the Israeli startup and the British agricultural company comes amid growing tensions between Israel and the United Kingdom, whose government has taken several steps to distance itself from Jerusalem.

British Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters welcomed the collaboration, highlighting the role of international partnerships in developing more sustainable agricultural practices.

“As the world focuses on the urgent need to strengthen climate action and build more sustainable food systems, innovation will play a critical role in delivering practical solutions,” Walters told Ynet.

“The United Kingdom is committed to supporting international partnerships that help address challenges such as food waste, resource efficiency and climate resilience,” he added.