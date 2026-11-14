Israel warns US of Iranian plot to attack Trump, senior officials with drones

Intelligence reportedly prompted heightened security and contributed to Trump’s withdrawal from negotiations with Tehran

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli intelligence indicating that Iran is planning attacks against President Donald Trump and senior US officials has contributed to Washington’s retreat from negotiations with Tehran, Israel Hayom reported Saturday, citing senior Israeli and American officials.

According to the report, Mossad supplied the CIA with intelligence concerning specific, recent threats, including the possibility of attacks involving explosive drones.

Another Western intelligence agency corroborated the information, while US intelligence officials requested additional verification from Israel.

American authorities had previously identified threats against administration officials following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the beginning of the Israeli-American offensive.

The latest intelligence has prompted heightened security measures, including restrictions on outdoor appearances and the temporary relocation of several officials to protected facilities.

Fox News reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved from his Georgetown residence in Washington to a secure military base.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are also reportedly staying at protected military facilities.

Trump’s public appearances have been substantially reduced, with additional counter-drone measures implemented when he attends outdoor events.

Mossad Director Roman Gofman is currently visiting the United States and has met with CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

The reported threats coincide with a deterioration in prospects for a diplomatic agreement.

Iranian officials have shown some flexibility on nuclear issues but refuse substantive negotiations without relief from the naval blockade and sanctions, along with the release of frozen Iranian funds.

Trump has meanwhile removed Vice President JD Vance, who favored negotiations, from the diplomatic effort and directed him to concentrate on domestic anti-fraud initiatives.

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed!” Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social.

The administration is also considering expanding economic pressure by restricting Iranian trade through land routes, particularly Iraq and Turkey.

Further military action remains uncertain. Among the issues facing Trump are Iran’s nuclear activities and efforts to rebuild missile production facilities underground.

Renewed American strikes could trigger a broader resumption of fighting and cause extensive damage across Gulf countries.