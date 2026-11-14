Israel revokes entry visa of former ‘Squad’ member who registered as foreign agent

Former U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) addresses pro-Palestinian protesters outside the Capitol after the House passed bills to aid Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and Gaza. (Shutterstock)

Bush registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act to run “educational fact-finding missions to the West Bank.”

By Jessica Russak-Hoffman, JNS

Former Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush, who registered recently as a foreign agent for a European non-governmental organization that lobbies American politicians and leads anti-Israel tours of Judea and Samaria, said on Friday that Israel revoked her entry visa.

In a video on Friday, Bush said she was going through a TSA checkpoint en route to Tel Aviv when a TSA agent told her that her entry visa to Israel was revoked.

The former “Squad” member, who blamed the American Israel Public Affairs Committee when she wasn’t re-elected, had taken a group on a trip to the area in October.

She registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act to run “educational fact-finding missions to the West Bank” for the International Federation for Rights and Development after the trip concluded, according to U.S. Department of Justice filings.

A person working for a non-governmental organization, “whose primary activities are conducted with Palestinian residents,” must have a work visa sponsored by the NGO, the Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism says.

It is unclear if Bush had the correct visa now that she works for the nonprofit.

JNS sought comment from the Israeli consulate.