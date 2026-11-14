Vance considers skipping 2028 presidential race after Republican midterm losses

The Iran war, divisions within the MAGA movement and family responsibilities are cited as reasons for Vance’s hesitation.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Vice President JD Vance is considering abandoning a potential 2028 presidential campaign following substantial Republican losses in the November 2026 midterm elections, CNN reported, citing concerns about the continuing war with Iran and divisions within the Republican Party.

Vance, previously regarded as the leading contender for the Republican nomination, has not reached a decision or established a timetable for announcing his intentions.

Several allies nevertheless believe he remains more likely to run than withdraw from consideration.

The political consequences of the Iran war have become a major factor in discussions about his future.

Some of Vance’s supporters question whether any Republican could win the presidency if the conflict remains unresolved.

“The question isn’t if JD can do it. It’s: If the Iran war is still happening, can any Republican do it?” a Vance ally said. “If they don’t end the war in Iran, no Republican has a shot at 2028.”

Beyond the conflict, Vance is assessing divisions within the MAGA movement and the Republican Party following the midterm election setbacks.

Allies and aides say uncertainty about the movement’s direction has complicated his consideration of a presidential bid.

Personal considerations are also influencing his deliberations, including the responsibilities of raising young children and balancing family life against the demands of another national campaign.

At 42, Vance would have opportunities to pursue the presidency in future election cycles, a possibility some people close to him have raised when discussing whether he should compete in 2028.

“I wouldn’t be surprised by any decision he makes,” one of those people said. “He’s only 42. He’s young enough that he can have a comeback should this environment make success impossible. It just may not be his time.”