Netanyahu’s Likud loses control of Knesset as Eisenkot associate voted in as Speaker

Newly elected Knesset Speaker MK Matan Kahana attends a celebratory toast marking his election as Speaker of the 26th Knesset, replacing outgoing Speaker Amir Ohana, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 17, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Anti-Netanyahu bloc takes control of the Knesset as Eisenkot associate Matan Kahana defeats Likud candidate for Speaker.

By World Israel News Staff

MK Matan Kahana of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party was elected speaker of the Knesset Tuesday night, defeating Likud’s Ofir Katz in a 66-52 vote that handed control of Israel’s parliament to the bloc seeking to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kahana’s election, backed by 18 lawmakers from the Arab parties, marks a major political victory for Eisenkot’s bloc as negotiations to form a new government continue following the October 27 elections.

The vote removed Likud’s Amir Ohana from the speakership, ending Netanyahu’s control over one of the Knesset’s most influential positions even as he remains caretaker prime minister.

The election followed approximately six hours of contentious debate and delaying tactics by Netanyahu’s allies, who sought to prevent Kahana’s appointment. The two blocs eventually reached an agreement allowing the vote to proceed in exchange for Eisenkot’s allies postponing legislation to reverse the previous government’s judicial reforms until Monday.

Lawmakers from Netanyahu’s bloc shouted accusations of support for terrorism at members of the Joint List during the proceedings, while Religious Zionism MK Tzvika Mor tore his shirt at the podium in a traditional Jewish gesture of mourning.

After the vote, Ohana handed the speaker’s gavel to Kahana, who called for a restoration of respectful political debate.

“The Knesset of Israel is the home of all citizens of the State of Israel, and I intend to be the Speaker for everyone,” Kahana declared in his inaugural address.

Kahana also pledged to uphold judicial decisions, saying that under his leadership the Knesset would comply with court rulings while expressing hope that future reforms to the relationship between Israel’s branches of government would be undertaken through broad consensus.

Addressing Eisenkot, Kahana urged the Yashar chairman to make every effort to establish a government capable of bringing Israelis together.

Eisenkot welcomed the result, describing Kahana’s appointment as a democratic expression of the electorate’s desire for change.

“The appointment of Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker is an appropriate democratic step that reflects the overwhelming majority given to change,” Eisenkot said.

Likud fiercely condemned the outcome, accusing Eisenkot and his allies of depending on parties it said are sympathetic to terrorism.

“This is a low point in the history of the Knesset,” the party said in a statement, describing Kahana’s election as having been secured with “the votes of terror supporters.”

Before the vote, Katz had appealed directly to Arab lawmakers not to support his candidacy, declaring that he would refuse to become speaker with their backing.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called the result an “eternal disgrace,” while National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir denounced Kahana’s election over its reliance on the Joint List and Ra’am.

The opposition to Kahana’s appointment came despite an earlier proposal from Smotrich to support his candidacy if he agreed not to appoint representatives of the Arab parties as deputy speakers. Kahana rejected the condition.

The victory was celebrated by other leaders seeking to replace Netanyahu.

Former prime minister Yair Lapid called Kahana’s election “an important step on the path toward repairing and healing Israel.”

Democrats chairman Yair Golan declared: “We replaced the Speaker of the Knesset. Now we’ll replace the government.”

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett also congratulated Kahana, praising his military service and experience in government.

Following Kahana’s election, lawmakers approved nine temporary deputy speakers in a 38-15 vote. Those appointed included Ahmad Tibi of the Joint List and Walid Taha of Ra’am, alongside representatives of parties from both major political blocs.

The change in Knesset leadership could have significant consequences for Netanyahu’s remaining time in office.

As speaker, Kahana will exercise considerable influence over the parliamentary agenda, potentially allowing Eisenkot’s bloc to advance legislation that Netanyahu’s government has opposed.

Among the proposed measures are legislation establishing a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, imposing term limits on prime ministers and reversing elements of the previous government’s judicial overhaul.

Eisenkot’s bloc has also secured leadership positions on several influential parliamentary committees, further strengthening its ability to advance legislation independently of the caretaker government.

However, the election of a new speaker does not resolve Israel’s political deadlock.

Netanyahu’s bloc holds 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while the parties supporting Eisenkot’s effort to form a government hold 48 seats without the Arab factions. Ra’am and the Joint List together control another 19 seats.

President Isaac Herzog has tasked Eisenkot with forming the next government, but the former IDF chief of staff has yet to secure the majority required to establish a coalition.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, has renewed his calls for a national unity government, arguing that the inconclusive election results demonstrate the need for cooperation between the rival camps.