Iran reportedly treating Republicans’ midterm losses as an opportunity to extract greater concessions from the US.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran has hardened its negotiating position toward the United States following the Republican Party’s defeat in the November 3 midterm elections, with Iranian leaders reportedly convinced that President Donald Trump is under growing political pressure to end the war.

According to a New York Times report published Tuesday, citing American, European and Iranian officials, Tehran views the election results as a vindication of its strategy of imposing economic costs on the United States by disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials believe the resulting increases in fuel prices and other consumer costs contributed to the Republicans’ electoral losses, strengthening Tehran’s bargaining position and reducing its incentive to make concessions.

The Iranian government has reportedly developed plans for further escalation, including additional attacks on commercial tankers that refuse to pay Iranian transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz, in an effort to increase pressure on Washington to negotiate on Tehran’s terms.

“Iran thinks Trump is under pressure from his voters and his party to end the war with Iran,” Peyman Salehi, a Tehran-based commentator close to the Iranian government, told the Times.

“They have grown stronger and now feel very confident,” he added.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), who is expected to become chairman of the House Intelligence Committee when Democrats assume control in January, warned that Iranian leaders understand the political significance of the American election results.

“They feel more strategically empowered against the Trump administration than they have in a long time,” Himes said.

The Iranian calculations come amid growing disagreement within the Trump administration over how to resolve the conflict, which began with joint American and Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28.

Vice President JD Vance publicly attributed part of the Republican electoral defeat to the war, prompting Trump to remove him from negotiations with Tehran and direct him to concentrate on domestic issues.

On November 12, Trump declared that Washington no longer needed an agreement with Iran, writing on Truth Social: “We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed.”

Despite Trump’s public position, indirect diplomatic efforts have continued through regional intermediaries, including Qatar, Oman and Pakistan.

The principal obstacle remains the disagreement over the sequence of steps required to end the conflict.

Iran is demanding that Washington lift economic sanctions, release frozen Iranian assets and ease its naval blockade before Tehran restores unrestricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The United States, meanwhile, insists that Iran first end its attacks on commercial vessels and accept restrictions on its nuclear activities.

A separate Reuters report on Tuesday described the two sides as increasingly entrenched, with Washington relying on economic pressure to force Iranian concessions while Tehran believes American political developments have improved its negotiating position.

Former US Middle East negotiator Dennis Ross told Reuters that both governments face difficult choices.

“Trump doesn’t have good options, and the Iranians don’t have good options,” Ross said.

Western intelligence agencies nevertheless reportedly believe that Iran remains interested in an agreement that would provide access to billions of dollars in frozen assets, despite the regime’s increasingly confrontational rhetoric.

The diplomatic standoff has coincided with renewed military exchanges.

On Tuesday, Iran launched drones toward an American radar installation in Bahrain, its third attack on US military targets in the country within five days. The US subsequently carried out an airstrike against an Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

American officials reported no damage to US equipment or injuries to personnel from the Iranian attack.

The renewed fighting has heightened concerns among regional governments attempting to mediate an agreement. Qatar warned that Iran’s attacks on Bahrain threatened to undermine diplomatic efforts and could lead to a wider escalation.