Hamas quietly rebuilding its terror tunnel networks – report

Israeli security officials warn that with IDF’s attention focused on Iran, Hamas is rebuilding its terror tunnels and military infrastructure in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli security officials are warning that Hamas is rebuilding its military capabilities in the Gaza Strip, reopening damaged tunnels and expanding its use of hospitals for military and intelligence operations as Israel’s attention increasingly shifts toward the threat posed by Iran.

According to a report published Monday by Yedioth Ahronoth, Israeli intelligence has identified two principal areas of renewed Hamas activity: the restoration of the terrorist organization’s underground tunnel network and the use of medical facilities to coordinate military operations, maintain communications between commanders and rebuild organizational structures.

Three Israeli security sources told the outlet that Hamas operatives have been reopening tunnel entrances and repairing underground passages damaged during the war, potentially allowing the organization to restore its ability to move fighters and weapons without detection.

The findings have raised concerns within Israel’s security establishment that Hamas is gradually recovering capabilities lost during the fighting that followed the October 7, 2023, massacre.

Israeli officials also report growing Hamas activity at several major hospitals in Gaza, including Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Strip, Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and Al-Shuhada Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

According to the intelligence assessments, Hamas operatives use hospital compounds to hold meetings, exchange operational information and maintain contact with commanders. Armed terrorists have reportedly been observed moving through hospital wards.

Senior Hamas figures are also said to be using the facilities for extended stays, sometimes bringing their wives and other family members to spend the night.

Israeli security officials believe the practice is intended to complicate military operations by making it more difficult for the IDF to distinguish between civilian medical activity and Hamas personnel operating inside the same facilities.

The use of hospitals presents significant operational and diplomatic challenges for Israel, particularly because military action in the vicinity of patients and medical staff carries a heightened risk of civilian casualties.

According to the report, senior IDF officers are discussing possible responses, with some advocating more aggressive action against Hamas infrastructure and commanders operating within medical compounds.

The warnings follow several recent Israeli operations targeting Hamas personnel at hospitals.

On November 12, the IDF and Shin Bet announced that they had conducted an airstrike against senior Hamas commanders at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

The joint statement said the strike targeted “a senior terrorist and additional Hamas terrorists as they were hiding at the Nasser Hospital.”

Israeli officials accused Hamas of transforming sections of the hospital into a military headquarters, storing weapons, operating command-and-control centers and using medical facilities for intelligence operations and interrogations.

The military said the second floor of the hospital “serves as a Hamas military headquarters, where civilians are not permitted to enter and which is under strict guard.”

The IDF also accused Hamas of holding Israeli hostages at the medical center during the war.

Palestinian authorities reported that six people were killed and at least 20 wounded in the November 12 strike. Israel said it had taken precautions to minimize civilian casualties.

The latest operation followed an October 11 announcement in which the IDF released footage it said showed armed Hamas operatives at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

According to the military, Hamas was using the facility to “advance terror plots and try to rebuild the group’s capabilities.”

The IDF said the hospital continued operating as a medical clinic during the day while also serving as an operational center for Hamas.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of exploiting civilian medical infrastructure to shield military activities, allegations that the terrorist organization has denied.

The renewed concerns about Hamas’s recovery efforts come alongside a series of Israeli strikes against its senior military leadership.

On Sunday, the IDF and Shin Bet confirmed the killing of Samir Abu Younis, the commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade, in an overnight airstrike in the Khan Younis area.

Hamas also acknowledged his death, describing Abu Younis as a veteran commander who had joined its military wing in 1991 and helped plan the October 7 attacks.

According to the IDF, Abu Younis had commanded the Rafah Brigade for approximately two months following the September 15 elimination of his predecessor, Nael Abu Obeid.

The military said Abu Younis had directed attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers and worked to restore the brigade’s fighting capabilities.

“Additionally, he worked to restore the force buildup of the brigade and the Hamas terror organization,” the IDF said.

Despite repeated Israeli operations against senior commanders, Israeli officials believe Hamas is continuing efforts to rebuild its leadership structure, restore sources of revenue and reestablish control over areas of Gaza.