USS Theodore Roosevelt to join two US aircraft carriers in Middle East as talks fail

In this photograph released by the U.S. Navy, military planes stand on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, July 4, 2024, in the South China Sea. (Seaman Ryan Holloway/U.S. Navy, via AP)

American and Israeli officials have prepared plans for renewed strikes on Iran’s economic infrastructure.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is expected to arrive in the Middle East within the next day, joining two other American aircraft carriers as Iranian attacks on military facilities in Bahrain continue and negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked.

A U.S. military official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the carrier’s deployment to The New York Times on Sunday.

The additional naval presence follows two attacks involving Iranian drones and other aerial threats directed toward Bahrain over the past three days.

Bahrain’s Defense Ministry reported intercepting several “Iranian aerial threats” on Sunday before they reached their intended targets.

The Interior Ministry issued two warnings that morning, instructing residents to take shelter.

No casualties or property damage were immediately reported.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for targeting a radar installation at a Bahraini air base.

Bahrain also hosts a major American naval facility, although the U.S. military did not immediately comment on Sunday’s incident.

On Friday, American forces intercepted two Iranian drones approaching Bahrain, according to U.S. Central Command. Neither drone caused injuries or damage.

The Revolutionary Guards described Friday’s attack as retaliation for an earlier U.S. strike against a telecommunications tower in Iran.

The incidents marked the first attacks targeting Bahrain in approximately two months.

Meanwhile, American and Israeli military officials have prepared proposals for another round of strikes against Iran, according to U.S. officials and others familiar with the discussions.

The potential targets include energy facilities and infrastructure considered essential to Iran’s economy.

The military preparations come as diplomatic efforts to resolve the confrontation have stalled.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Sunday that Tehran would continue responding to military attacks by the United States or other countries.

During a news conference in Tehran, Baghaei was questioned about whether the Bahrain attack represented a shift in Iranian policy and whether the government was awaiting an official American response in negotiations.

He replied that Iran was “not waiting for anyone” and was concentrating on protecting its national security.