WATCH: Iranian state media releases footage of missile fired at US fighter jet as nearby launcher burns November 12, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-state-media-releases-footage-of-missile-fired-at-us-fighter-jet-as-nearby-launcher-burns/ Email Print Iranian media published footage from the war showing an IRGC launcher firing at a US fighter jet while a nearby missile launcher smolders after a US strike. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/Tavje8RgidxRFqhj.mp4 IRGCmissile attackUSAF