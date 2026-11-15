Fetterman vows to leave Democrats if anti-Israel senator becomes Majority Leader

Senator John Fetterman threatens to leave the Democratic Party if Israel critic Chris Van Hollen takes control of the party’s Senate delegation.

By World Israel News Staff

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman warned Saturday that he could leave the Democratic Party if his colleagues select Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a prominent critic of Israel, as their next Senate majority leader.

Speaking on Fox News’ Saturday in America, Fetterman suggested that choosing Van Hollen to replace Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer could cross a political red line for him, citing the Maryland senator’s opposition to Israeli military policies and American assistance to the Jewish state.

Asked by host Kayleigh McEnany whether there were circumstances under which he would abandon the Democratic Party, Fetterman replied, “Yeah, absolutely.”

“It would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like Van Hollen,” he said, criticizing the senator’s record on Israel.

Fetterman questioned why some Democrats were concentrating their criticism on Israel rather than Iran and its terrorist proxies, Hezbollah and Hamas.

He also condemned Democratic efforts to restrict military assistance to Israel, arguing that the party should prioritize holding Tehran accountable for its actions in the Middle East.

When McEnany pressed him on whether a Van Hollen victory would actually prompt him to leave the party, however, Fetterman stopped short of making an explicit commitment.

“Well, I don’t know how that’s going to look, but I am a Democrat,” he responded.

The remarks came two days after Van Hollen announced that he would challenge Schumer for the leadership of the incoming Democratic Senate majority, following the party’s sweeping victories in the November 3 midterm elections.

Van Hollen, who has represented Maryland in the Senate since 2017, argued that Democratic voters had demanded a change in Washington and that the party needed new leadership to deliver on its promises.

“The American people called for change,” he said Thursday, declaring that the party must move beyond its existing approach to governing.

Van Hollen has been among the Senate’s most outspoken critics of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, repeatedly challenging American weapons transfers to the Jewish state.

He has also opposed additional funding for the war against Iran, criticized efforts to strengthen US-Israeli intelligence cooperation and urged Democratic candidates to reject campaign donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC.

His leadership campaign has attracted support from several progressive lawmakers, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, an outspoken opponent of Israel who won his Senate race earlier this month.

El-Sayed immediately endorsed Van Hollen’s candidacy, arguing that the Maryland senator offered the leadership needed to confront President Donald Trump’s administration.

Fetterman, meanwhile, has emerged as one of Israel’s strongest supporters within the Democratic Party, repeatedly clashing with progressive lawmakers over the Gaza war and the broader conflict with Iran.

Following the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023, he displayed photographs of Israeli hostages outside his Senate office and publicly confronted anti-Israel protesters.

His increasingly outspoken positions have also brought him closer to Republicans on several foreign policy issues, including support for military action against Iran.

Fetterman previously raised the possibility of abandoning the Democratic Party in July, saying he would reconsider his affiliation if the party officially adopted an anti-Israel platform.

At the time, he said his support for Israel represented a fundamental political and moral commitment that he would not compromise.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, subsequently indicated that Republicans would welcome Fetterman if he chose to leave the Democratic Party.

Despite his disagreements with party progressives, Fetterman has maintained that he remains a Democrat and has previously dismissed speculation that he was preparing to switch parties.

The dispute comes as Democrats prepare to take control of the Senate in January, with their newly expanded majority already divided over the party’s future direction.

Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats since 2017, has defended his record and expressed confidence that he will retain his position.

“I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic leader,” Schumer declared Thursday.

Van Hollen has acknowledged that he faces an uphill battle against the incumbent, who has secured public backing from numerous Democratic senators, including Fetterman.

The two candidates are scheduled to face off in a secret-ballot leadership election on December 1.