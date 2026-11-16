Bringing Islamist party into gov’t could threaten Israel’s national security, defense minister warns

United Arab List (Ra’am) party chairman Mansour Abbas stands alongside fellow party members on stage following the release of exit poll results in the northern Israeli city of Sakhnin, on Israel’s general election night, October 27, 2026. (Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90)

Defense Minister Israel Katz warns against Israeli-Arab party joining next government, citing Muslim Brotherhood’s ties to Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Sunday that including the Islamist United Arab List (Ra’am) party in Israel’s next government could have serious consequences for national security, drawing a comparison between efforts to bring the party into a governing coalition and Egypt’s recent decision to permanently outlaw the Muslim Brotherhood.

Katz’s remarks came as Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot continued efforts to form a coalition following last month’s Knesset elections, with Ra’am, led by Mansour Abbas, emerging as a possible partner in the prospective government.

“Egypt has completed the process of outlawing the Muslim Brotherhood, while here there are those working to bring them into the government,” Katz said.

The defense minister accused the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt of cooperating with Hamas and Islamist organizations based in Turkey to overthrow Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

He said that Khaled Anam, whom he identified as the head of Hamas’s foreign intelligence apparatus, was helping finance and coordinate those efforts in cooperation with elements of the Iranian regime.

Katz noted that the United States and several Arab countries had welcomed Egypt’s measures against the movement, contrasting their positions with the willingness of some Israeli politicians to cooperate with Ra’am.

“Only here in Israel are there those who are working, even after the events of October 7, to bring Hamas’s sister movement into the coalition and the government,” he said.

Ra’am is affiliated with the southern branch of Israel’s Islamic Movement, which has historical and ideological roots in the Muslim Brotherhood. Hamas also emerged from the Muslim Brotherhood, although the two organizations operate separately.

Katz noted that Abbas has repeatedly refused to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization and claimed that the ideological foundations of his movement included aspirations to transform Israel into an Islamic state.

He warned that Islamist groups seeking to overthrow Egypt’s government could ultimately threaten Israel as well.

The defense minister called for a broad political consensus against cooperating with Arab Islamist and nationalist parties that maintain ties with Israel’s enemies, concluding that he feared grave consequences for Israel’s security if such parties were brought into government.

His comments followed Egypt’s November 9 announcement that the Muslim Brotherhood had been permanently designated a terrorist organization. The decision replaced earlier time-limited designations and formalized restrictions on the movement’s activities, financing and assets.

The controversy comes amid negotiations over the formation of Israel’s next government. President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with assembling a coalition after 67 members of the newly elected Knesset recommended him for prime minister, compared with 46 who backed incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Despite securing a majority of recommendations, Eisenkot has yet to assemble a governing coalition. His prospective partners remain divided over cooperation with Arab parties, while negotiations with ultra-Orthodox factions have presented additional political obstacles.

Eisenkot previously made explicit recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization one of the conditions for parties seeking to join his government.

However, reports published last week indicated that Abbas had expressed willingness in principle to meet that condition in exchange for a genuine political partnership.

Democrats chairman Yair Golan, whose party has participated in contacts with Ra’am, said he did not believe the issue would prevent an agreement.

During consultations at the President’s Residence, Abbas explained his reluctance to make an explicit declaration about Hamas, citing concerns about his personal safety and his efforts to serve as a bridge between communities.

“Leave me room to protect myself and my family,” Abbas said, adding that his party was unequivocally opposed to terrorism and violence.

Abbas has condemned the October 7 massacre and endorsed proposals requiring Hamas to disarm, although he has stopped short of publicly describing the organization as a terrorist group.

Ra’am previously participated in the coalition government formed by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid in 2021, becoming the first independent Arab party to join an Israeli governing coalition.