Joint List official calls for changing Israel’s national anthem after Knesset walkout

Netanyahu and Liberman condemn Arab lawmakers’ protest as coalition negotiations continue.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Joint List official Dr. Faten Ghattas has called for reconsideration of legislation governing Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikvah,” after Arab lawmakers walked out during the opening session of the 26th Knesset on November 10, 2026.

The controversy began when several Joint List lawmakers left the parliamentary chamber as the anthem was played during the swearing-in ceremony following the October 27 election.

Their departure was a protest against the anthem’s Zionist character, which reflects the Jewish people’s historical connection to Israel.

Ghattas subsequently suggested that the legislation establishing the anthem’s status be revisited.

However, replacing “Hatikvah” would require amending Israel’s Nation-State Basic Law, which explicitly recognizes it as the national anthem. Such a change would need the backing of at least 61 members of the 120-seat Knesset.

Originally adopted by the Zionist movement, “Hatikvah” expresses the Jewish people’s enduring hope for freedom in their homeland, with references to Zion and Jerusalem.

The walkout did not include all Arab representatives. Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas remained standing throughout the anthem alongside his party colleague, Jewish lawmaker Yoav Segalovitz, although Abbas did not join in singing.

The protest drew criticism from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who cited the incident in questioning whether Arab parties could serve as coalition partners.

Their criticism was directed in part at opposition figures Gadi Eisenkot and Avigdor Liberman, whose efforts to form a government have raised questions about potential cooperation with Arab factions.

Liberman also condemned the walkout on social media, arguing that the incident complicated attempts to establish political partnerships involving Arab parties.

The disagreement over the anthem comes during ongoing coalition negotiations following the election, when the role of Arab parties in forming a government remains contested.

While Ghattas has raised the possibility of changing the anthem through legislation, the requirement for a 61-member majority presents a substantial parliamentary obstacle to replacing it.