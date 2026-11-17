NBA’s Kyle Kuzma discusses support for Israel, says he will visit

Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Kuzma looks on during an NBA Cup basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Kuzma drew criticism on social media after a Nov. 12 post mourning those killed at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis while condemning Hamas’s use of hospitals as command centers.

By Joshua Mark, JNS

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma discussed his public support for Israel and intention to visit the Jewish state in an exclusive interview with Israel’s Sport Channel published on Sunday.

“I’ll come for a visit soon, when I get the opportunity,” Kuzma said, according to a translation of the Hebrew-language report. “I love history, and it’s a good trip for learning history.”

Kuzma, who won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, said he wanted to visit Jerusalem, the Jordan River, and sites associated with Jesus, describing the prospective visit as “a spiritual trip.”

Asked why most athletes do not express support for Israel as he has, Kuzma said: “They don’t have enough information. … They look at what everyone else is saying instead of thinking critically for themselves.”

He dismissed the social media backlash, saying freedom of expression and independent thinking were values everyone should embrace.

Kuzma drew criticism on social media after a Nov. 12 post mourning those killed at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis while condemning Hamas’s use of hospitals as command centers.

“Praying for the lost souls at Nasser Hospital,” he wrote on X. “Doctors and children dying in hospitals that are much needed in the region that are used as command centers for Hamas. Truly evil. Free Palestine.”

The Israel Defense Forces said the following day that Hamas had held dozens of hostages at the southern Gaza hospital and used it as a military headquarters.

According to the IDF, an Israeli airstrike on the compound targeted a senior Hamas commander responsible for holding Israeli hostages, along with two other terrorist operatives.

On Monday, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) identified three Hamas terrorists among those killed in the strike, including Murad Tawfiq Mahmoud Abu Zarifa, whom they said participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, abduction of Adina Moshe from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

The agencies said Hamas commanders operated from a heavily guarded hospital floor closed to civilians.

Kuzma has also publicly criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

In a July 26 post on X, he called Mamdani “a mayor playing president,” sharing the mayor’s video accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being a “war criminal.”

“People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content,” Kuzma wrote. “Everyone auditioning. Nobody is building.”

In the Sport Channel interview, Kuzma said conversations with former Washington Wizards teammate Deni Avdija after the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks had influenced his views “maybe a little.”

“The war started when we were teammates, and I had a lot of questions for him,” he said.

Avdija, who joined the Portland Trail Blazers in 2024, became the first Israeli to play in an NBA All-Star Game in February.

Afterward, he thanked Israeli fans who had stayed awake to watch, saying he felt as though he was taking the people of Israel onto the court with him.

Kuzma’s former Lakers teammate LeBron James also expressed interest in visiting Israel during February’s All-Star festivities.

“Hopefully, someday I can make it over” to Israel, James told an Israeli reporter, adding that he had “heard nothing but great things” about the country.

He also praised Avdija, saying he was “playing exceptional basketball.”

Kuzma urged people to examine both sides critically.

“I don’t know all the government’s motives, but the facts are the facts,” he said. “You have to see the good and the bad in everything each side has done.”