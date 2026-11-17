WATCH: Israeli border police destroy pipe bomb cache November 17, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-border-police-destroy-pipe-bomb-cache/ Email Print In northern Samaria, Israel Border Police bomb disposal experts and IDF forces destroyed a large cache of explosives, including 11 pipe bombs and other explosives scattered in the yard of a home. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/VIDEO-2026-11-17-08-43-09.mp4 explosivesIsrael PolicePipe bomb