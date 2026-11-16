Arab walkout of national anthem during Knesset ceremony sparks push for loyalty oath

MK Eli Goldschmidt attends a plenary session at the Knesset in Jerusalem, a day after the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset, November 11, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Likud MK pushes to require loyalty to Israeli flag and anthem after Arab lawmakers walkout of Knesset plenum during national anthem.

By World Israel News Staff

Likud MK Eli Goldschmidt introduced legislation Monday that would require all members of the Knesset to explicitly pledge allegiance to Israel’s national flag, emblem and anthem, following a walkout by Arab lawmakers during the singing of Hatikvah at the opening ceremony of the 26th Knesset.

The proposed amendment to Basic Law: The Knesset would expand the existing oath of allegiance to the State of Israel to include a commitment to its national symbols, which Goldschmidt argued must be respected by anyone serving in the country’s parliament.

“You cannot have it both ways,” Goldschmidt declared in a statement accompanying the legislation.

The proposal follows a confrontation at the Knesset’s swearing-in ceremony on November 10, when most lawmakers from the Joint List and Ra’am left the chamber ahead of the national anthem.

Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas remained in the plenum during Hatikvah, alongside his party’s Jewish lawmaker Yoav Segalovitz.

The walkout provoked angry reactions from several lawmakers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman.

“These are the people you want to build a government with?” Liberman asked, directing his criticism at parties considering cooperation with Arab factions in the formation of Israel’s next government.

Ben-Gvir and other right-wing lawmakers also confronted members of the anti-Netanyahu bloc during the ceremony, shouting, “Where are your partners?”

The controversy came at a politically sensitive moment, with Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot attempting to assemble a governing coalition following the October 27 elections. The newly elected Knesset includes 19 lawmakers from Arab-led parties, whose parliamentary support could prove decisive in forming a government.

Goldschmidt told Arutz Sheva that the walkout demonstrated the need to establish explicit obligations regarding the country’s national symbols.

He argued that lawmakers who accept the authority, responsibilities and privileges of parliamentary office should also recognize and respect the symbols representing Israeli sovereignty.

Goldschmidt emphasized that his proposal would not require members of the Knesset to sing Hatikvah or participate vocally in national ceremonies.

He said remaining silent during the anthem was legitimate, but deliberately leaving the chamber as it was played crossed a line.

“No one is required to sing,” he explained. “They left in defiance. That is unacceptable.”

Under the current version of Basic Law: The Knesset, newly elected lawmakers are required to declare their allegiance to the State of Israel and pledge to carry out their parliamentary duties faithfully.

Each member formally assumes office by responding to the declaration of allegiance. A lawmaker who refuses to make the declaration cannot exercise the rights of a Knesset member until doing so.

Goldschmidt’s proposed amendment would explicitly extend the pledge to Israel’s national symbols and anthem.

Israel’s flag, national emblem and anthem are already enshrined in the 2018 Nation-State Basic Law, which identifies Hatikvah as the national anthem and establishes Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

The proposed legislation would therefore not change the legal status of the symbols themselves, but would add an explicit commitment to them to the oath taken by elected representatives.

The November 10 walkout was not the only confrontation involving Arab lawmakers during the Knesset’s opening ceremony.

Earlier in the proceedings, Ben-Gvir interrupted Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen as he took the parliamentary oath.

“To whom is he pledging allegiance? To Hamas?” Ben-Gvir shouted.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana intervened, warning that further disruptions would result in lawmakers being expelled from the chamber.