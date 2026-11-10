Netanyahu says Arab parties seek Israel’s Destruction; Eisenkot cancels coalition talks

Netanyahu remarks coincide with the opposition mulling including Arab parties in the government.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Israel’s Arab political parties of seeking the destruction of the Jewish state and warned Tuesday that they must not participate in or support a future government, calling instead for a national unity coalition to confront mounting security threats.

Addressing the newly sworn-in 26th Knesset, Netanyahu singled out Ra’am and the Joint List, arguing that their political differences concealed a shared opposition to Israel’s existence as a Jewish state.

“As regards their attitude to the Jewish state, there is no difference… The two both agree that the Jewish state must be destroyed,” he said.

Netanyahu insisted his criticism was directed at the parties’ leadership and ideology rather than Arab citizens, noting that Arabs vote for Likud and other parties.

He cited statements attributed to Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas and other Arab lawmakers, accusing them of supporting political arrangements that would ultimately replace Israel with a Palestinian state.

“A government that depends in any way on Ra’am or the Joint List must not be formed,” Netanyahu declared..

Netanyahu called for a broad coalition capable of confronting those challenges, arguing that a narrow government would lack the necessary political strength.

His speech drew interruptions from B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett after Netanyahu demanded an investigation into suspected foreign interference in the elections.

Bennett challenged him over his Qatari advisers and called for an official inquiry into October 7.

Addressing ultra-Orthodox lawmakers, Netanyahu warned against joining a narrow government dependent on Arab parties and advocated a broadly agreed conscription law addressing the status of Torah students.

He concluded by renewing his appeal for a national unity government comprising his political bloc and parties committed to preserving Israel as a Jewish state.

Eisenkot, who holds the presidential mandate to form the next government, denounced Netanyahu’s address in a post on X, describing it as a “delusional, divisive, hate-filled, and shameful speech.” He accused Netanyahu of turning an official state ceremony into an attack on the legitimacy of the election results and declared him “unfit to remain in office for even one minute more.”

Following the speech, Eisenkot called off coalition negotiations with Likud that had been scheduled for the following day.