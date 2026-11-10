Man threatens Jewish mother and daughter in NY kosher grocery store

”Heil Hitler, Kill All Jews” – Man arrested after threatening Jewish mother and 7-year-old daughter in New York.

By World Israel News Staff

A Long Island man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a Jewish woman and her seven-year-old daughter at a kosher supermarket, shouting Nazi slogans and calls for the murder of Jews while making gestures imitating gunfire, police announced Monday.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Hasani Ferguson of Inwood, New York, was charged with making a threat of mass harm, third-degree menacing and disorderly conduct following the incident at Bingo Wholesale in the Five Towns area on Sunday, November 8.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance at the supermarket on Burnside Avenue at approximately 10:35 a.m.

Investigators said Ferguson approached a 34-year-old woman and her daughter, whom he did not know, while they were shopping.

The suspect allegedly pointed his hands toward the pair in the shape of a handgun and imitated the sound of gunshots before shouting, “Free Palestine, Hail Hitler, kill all Jews and kill Israel.”

Police said Ferguson continued making shooting gestures as he moved closer to the mother and child.

The woman later told local television station News 12 that she was “immediately shocked” by the encounter and feared for her safety and that of her daughter.

The confrontation reportedly continued as Ferguson moved through the store, shouting antisemitic threats and directing shooting gestures toward other customers.

According to investigators, he fled the supermarket while shouting “Kill the Jews” and continuing to imitate gunfire.

Officers subsequently launched a search for the suspect, working alongside members of the Rockaway Nassau Shomrim Patrol, a Jewish volunteer neighborhood security organization.

Ferguson was located at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue in Inwood, nearly 13 hours after the incident, and arrested without resistance.

He appeared Monday before Nassau County District Court in Hempstead, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released under nonmonetary conditions, according to News 12.

The charges announced by police did not include a separate hate crime offense.

The incident prompted condemnation from Jewish community organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League’s New York and New Jersey regional office.

“We are disturbed by reports that a man allegedly entered a kosher supermarket in Inwood, NY and accosted Jewish adults and children,” the organization said in a statement.

The ADL emphasized that Jewish residents must be able to shop, move through public spaces and openly practice their religion without facing threats or harassment.

The Rockaway Nassau Shomrim Patrol also condemned the confrontation, describing it as a hate-motivated incident and confirming its cooperation with Nassau County investigators.

Bingo Wholesale operates several kosher wholesale supermarkets serving large Orthodox Jewish communities in New York and New Jersey. Its Inwood location is situated in the Five Towns area, home to a substantial Jewish population.

The incident comes amid continuing concerns over antisemitic harassment and violence in the New York metropolitan area.

According to New York City Police Department figures reported by Israeli media, Jews were targeted in 245 of the 463 confirmed hate crimes recorded in the city between January and September 2026, accounting for approximately 53% of the total. Those figures cover New York City rather than Nassau County, where Sunday’s incident occurred.