British Green Party Councillor warns Muslims against condemning October 7 massacres

Member of Britain’s far-left Green Party castigates Muslims who condemned Hamas massacres during 2023 invasion of Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

A British Green Party councillor shared a social media post warning Muslims that supporting Jews was a form of religious betrayal in the days following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, according to an investigation published Monday by the Jewish Chronicle.

Mustafa Ahmed, who represents Burngreave on Sheffield City Council, circulated an Arabic-language Facebook post that appeared to rebuke Muslims who condemned the Hamas attack, in which approximately 1,200 people were murdered and 251 abducted.

“You alone will bear the shame of supporting the Jews!” the post declared, also warning readers not to be “more Jewish than the Jews!”

The message asserted that supporting non-Muslims against Muslims constituted apostasy and framed the conflict over Jerusalem as a religious struggle in which Muslims would ultimately prevail.

The Jewish Chronicle reported that the post originated with Palestinian writer Adham Sharkawi and was shared by Ahmed shortly after the massacre.

Following inquiries from the newspaper, the Green Party confirmed that Ahmed had removed the post and expressed regret over sharing it.

A party spokesperson said Ahmed believed the English translation did not accurately represent his views and that the party had procedures for investigating statements by members that conflicted with its values.

The spokesperson also explained that the original author had intended to express solidarity with Palestinians.

The newspaper uncovered additional social media activity by Ahmed, including a video shared in June 2025 that appeared to celebrate Iranian missile strikes against Israeli cities.

The TikTok video, posted during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, featured footage of destruction in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas, accompanied by religious music calling for divine punishment against Jews and Zionists.

The video included scenes of damage in Rishon Lezion, where two Israelis, Yisrael Aloni, 73, and Yevgenia Blinder, 74, were killed in an Iranian missile strike hours earlier.

It also contained an artificially generated image purporting to show buildings in Tel Aviv engulfed in flames.

Ahmed, who was elected to Sheffield City Council in May 2026 after several unsuccessful campaigns, has become a prominent supporter of the Green Party’s recently adopted policy declaring Zionism a form of racism.

At the party’s annual conference in Brighton on October 4, members approved the controversial motion by 1,022 votes to 813, formally establishing the Greens as an anti-Zionist party.

The resolution calls for a single democratic state throughout historic Palestine, supports a boycott of Israel and endorses Palestinian resistance, including armed struggle.

Ahmed publicly celebrated the motion’s passage and was seen alongside its author, Lubna Speitan, following the vote.

The policy prompted condemnation from Jewish organizations, Israeli officials and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who described it as antisemitic.

The Green Party leadership defended the democratic process through which the motion was adopted while maintaining that support for Palestinian rights was compatible with protecting Jewish communities from discrimination.

The controversy has also threatened the governing arrangement between Labour and the Greens on Sheffield City Council.

Labour’s national executive ordered local party groups to terminate power-sharing agreements with Green councillors unless their local Green groups explicitly repudiated the resolution.

In Sheffield, where Labour holds 25 seats and the Greens 20 on the 84-member council, the two parties have continued negotiating over whether their joint administration can survive.

Labour council leader Fran Belbin initially demanded that Sheffield’s Green councillors publicly reject the national policy, arguing that it threatened Jewish residents and undermined the principles of cooperation between the parties.

In a letter to the local Green leadership on October 16, Belbin described the resolution as “deeply concerning and antisemitic.”

She also warned that the policy rejected a two-state solution and effectively characterized many Jews who support Israel’s existence as racists.

The Sheffield Green group subsequently issued statements opposing antisemitism and defending equal rights for Jewish and Palestinian communities, although it stopped short of unequivocally repudiating the national party resolution.

On November 5, Belbin announced that the two groups had established sufficient common ground to continue working together, subject to approval from Labour’s national leadership.

No disciplinary action against Ahmed was announced in the Green Party’s response to the Jewish Chronicle.