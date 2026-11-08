WATCH: Thousands of pro-Israel supporters swarm antisemitic Philly bike ride boycott

Thousands of Jewish and pro-Israel supporters are confronting participants in an antisemitic bike ride boycott that targets local Jewish businesses over their perceived support for Israel.

NOW: "Boycott Bikeride" confronted by Israel supporters as Pro-Palestine Protesters ride past, protesting Jewish Restaurants in Philadelphia https://t.co/K7amzcFSkN — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 8, 2026

Clashes, Bleeding man and arrest as Pro-Palestine Cyclists are gathering at Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia for today’s Boycott Ride against Jewish restaurants that protesters describe as "Zionist Establishments" Massive counter protest by Israel supporters. https://t.co/yKpNpCyQZM — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 8, 2026