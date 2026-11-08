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WATCH: Thousands of pro-Israel supporters swarm antisemitic Philly bike ride boycott

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Thousands of Jewish and pro-Israel supporters are confronting participants in an antisemitic bike ride boycott that targets local Jewish businesses over their perceived support for Israel.

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