Ex-Arafat adviser to become Knesset Deputy Speaker, demands Netanyahu criminal probe

Yasser Arafat’s former adviser Ahmad Tibi set to become Deputy Knesset Speaker, as he demands a new criminal investigation of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

By World Israel News Staff

Arab MK Ahmad Tibi, a former senior adviser to Yasser Arafat, moved closer to becoming a deputy speaker of the Knesset on Monday, as he stepped up demands for a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over allegations of interference in Israel’s October 27 elections.

The Knesset’s Arrangements Committee approved Tibi’s nomination as one of nine temporary deputy speakers despite fierce opposition from Likud and other right-wing lawmakers. The appointments were approved by 13 votes to nine and are subject to final confirmation by the Knesset plenum.

Tibi, who heads the Arab Movement for Change (Ta’al), a constituent party of the Joint List, has pledged to pursue an investigation into allegations that Netanyahu’s office improperly used Israel’s police and Shin Bet security agency to influence the election.

“This is mafia-like conduct that endangers the foundations of democracy,” Tibi declared Sunday, calling on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and the state attorney to launch an immediate criminal investigation.

“No one is above the law, not even Netanyahu,” he added.

The demands followed an investigative report broadcast Sunday by Channel 12‘s “Uvda” program, which alleged that Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, contacted the office of Police Commissioner Danny Levy shortly before the election and provided information about suspected voting irregularities involving activists from the Islamist Ra’am party.

According to the report, Norden also directed police officials to an intelligence source who had previously worked in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Police subsequently raided the homes of three Ra’am activists in the southern city of Rahat on Election Day.

The arrests generated widespread publicity during voting, with Netanyahu and Likud citing the operation while raising allegations of election fraud involving Arab parties.

The activists were subsequently released.

The investigation also reported that Shin Bet director David Zini had sought authorization to monitor the telephones of five Arab lawmakers, a request rejected by the attorney general’s office over insufficient evidence.

In an interview with Kan 11, excerpts of which were released Monday, Tibi accused the prime minister’s associates of exploiting the security services for political purposes.

“This is a scandal. This is how a mafia behaves,” Tibi said, demanding explanations from the police commissioner.

Speaking at a Joint List faction meeting Monday, Tibi also called for investigations into Zini and Levy, accusing them of participating in what he described as an attempted coup.

The Prime Minister’s Office rejected the allegations, maintaining that Norden had merely referred information concerning suspected criminal activity to the police.

It denied that he had improperly participated in the subsequent investigation and characterized the Channel 12 report as false and defamatory.

The accusations have emerged amid negotiations over the formation of Israel’s next government, with Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot attempting to establish a coalition following Netanyahu’s loss of his parliamentary majority.

The Joint List and Ra’am, which together secured 19 Knesset seats in last month’s election, have become potentially decisive players in the new parliament.

Tibi’s nomination reflects their growing parliamentary influence.

As a deputy speaker, he would participate in the Knesset Presidium, which helps determine the parliamentary agenda, oversees legislative business and approves certain motions and parliamentary questions.

Deputy speakers also preside over plenary sessions and supervise voting proceedings.

His nomination generated considerable controversy, particularly because of his longstanding relationship with Arafat, the former chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Palestinian Authority.

Tibi became a special adviser to Arafat following the 1993 Oslo Accords and subsequently served as a spokesman for the Palestinian delegation involved in negotiations leading to the 1998 Wye River Memorandum.

He resigned from his advisory position in March 1999, shortly before entering the Knesset.

The two maintained a close personal relationship, and Tibi has repeatedly defended his association with Arafat, whose leadership was associated with numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians.

In a 2022 interview on the Knesset Channel, Tibi described working for Arafat as an honor, calling him a national leader and symbol of the Palestinian people.

His nomination prompted renewed criticism Monday, with Likud MK Tally Gotliv demanding separate votes on the proposed deputy speakers rather than approving the nine candidates together.

“Trust is required for the position of deputy speaker,” she argued, accusing those supporting the appointments of undermining the Knesset’s dignity.

Likud MK Ofir Katz also condemned the decision, describing it as an insult to Israeli soldiers.

Before the election, Tibi pledged to promote legislation barring politicians under criminal indictment from serving as prime minister, a proposal widely understood to target Netanyahu, who remains on trial in a separate corruption case.